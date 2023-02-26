Why Luton Town can take an additional layer of confidence going into Tuesday night’s clash with Millwall

Luton Town host Millwall on Tuesday evening in what is set to be a fiercely-contested match between fifth and sixth in the Championship standings.

Lots of similarities can be drawn to the two clubs this season, with both teams sitting on 53 points from 33 games, whilst they also share a +8 goal difference.

Interestingly, the promotion-chasing duo have both picked up 11 points from their last six games as it seems impossible to split them at this moment in time.

Luton and Millwall are also quite harshly regarded as two very direct teams, however, both teams this season have progressed through the thirds very well and quite evidently can vary up their attacking play.

Picking up 1-0 away wins yesterday afternoon further enhances this point of it being extremely difficult to predict how this game might play out in Bedfordshire.

As a result of both teams being very evenly-matched, fine margins will likely play a vital role in the final outcome of Tuesday night’s clash at Kenilworth Road.

Luton could be without talisman Carlton Morris on Tuesday evening, who has been fantastic since his arrival at Kenilworth Road, but Cauley Woodrow is a more than capable replacement if the 27-year-old is absent.

However, on a much brighter note, Tom Lockyer is set to return after serving his one-game suspension after being sent off against Burnley last weekend.

Millwall could also take confidence from the fact that the Hatters have only managed 1.38 points per game on home soil this season, with Luton’s away form allowing the Hatters to remain in the play-offs.

On the flip side of things, and something that will provide the Hatters with an additional layer of confidence against the Lions is their relatively poor record on the road, with Gary Rowett’s side managing just 1.24 points per game away from The Den.

As well as that, Millwall have lost all five away games thus far against top seven opposition, as they have struggled when travelling to the division’s very best.

Luton have also been terrific under the lights at Kenilworth Road in recent years, and whilst their Bedfordshire home has not been too much of a fortress this season, their long-lasting unbeaten run during midweek games lives on.

You would have to go back over four years ago to find the last time that the Hatters lost a midweek evening game at Kenilworth Road, where fans were in attendance.

There is confidence in both camps ahead of this fixture but the Hatters will feel like they have at least somewhat of an advantage.