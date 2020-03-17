Why Luton could be in two minds about delay to Championship season: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand…

The end of the season may be delayed, but as the uncertainty continues to linger, Luton could be thinking two different things about this unexpected break in play.

The EFL released a statement last Friday stating that all football in its three divisions will be suspended until April 3 at the earliest, which at this point is looking like a stretch.

Regardless, the Hatters will be in two minds about proceedings grinding to a halt, as they continue to battle relegation back to League One at the first attempt.

They currently sit in 2nd bottom in the league table, six points from safety with nine games left. That gap will remain hard to claw back when the season resumes, without a doubt.

However, in the matches prior to the suspension taking effect, the Hatters have upped their performance levels, and have grinded out some very encouraging results.

Graeme Jones’s side have lost just once in their last six games, a sequence which has included wins over Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday.

In that respect, the stoppage in play has come at a bad time, as the side were really beginning to find the form they needed to close the gap that was in front of them.

However, they could also be looking at it from a positive standpoint as well.

Injuries and fitness worries has been an issue for Jones to deal with in recent weeks, which has seen rotation becoming more important than ever.

But now, players will be able to get a rest as well as keep up their training schedule, providing they don’t need to self-isolate.

Kazenga LuaLua, Izzy Brown and Sonny Bradley are three names that have sprung up continuously recently, as the trio have been sidelined in important games for the Hatters with small niggles.

It will be key getting Brown 100% fit in particular, as he is Luton’s best player on the day, and Jones knows that.

In that sense, with a majority of the squad fully fit, the Hatters can go into the last nine games with a sense of optimism and added determination.

It will all depend on how the team readjusts, especially with difficult games against Preston and Swansea to navigate first up.

Overall, there are positives and negatives about the current scenario, but the main objective remains to keep their Championship status.