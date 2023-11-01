Highlights Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been a standout player for Championship leaders Leicester City this season, proving to be one of their most influential players.

Dewsbury-Hall has scored five goals and provided six assists in 14 games, showcasing his attacking prowess.

There were reports of interest from Chelsea and Liverpool in the summer, and if he maintains his form, they could come knocking again in the January transfer window. Leicester will likely demand a high fee for their star asset.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been one of the standout players for Championship leaders Leicester City so far as they threaten to runaway with the league title.

Enzo Maresca's men have still only lost one league game this season which was against Hull City back at the start of September and due to the fact they kept hold of the majority of their players after getting relegated.

The fact the Foxes kept hold of midfielder Dewsbury-Hall could be the most important decision they made in the summer transfer window as game by game he is proving to be one of their most influential players in the Championship.

How good as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall been so far this season?

The 25-year-old has featured in all 14 games for Leicester City so far in the Championship playing on the left of a midfield three in all but one which was the one that they lost, which says it all about how important he has been.

Maybe that hints at the fact the system is what is important at Leicester City but no one can dispute the stats that Dewsbury-Hall has put up so far as in the 14 games he has scored five goals whilst also getting six assists.

When you delve into more detail it becomes clear that he is the main man in the middle of the park for Maresca as on average per game he recovers the ball 5.7 times per game according to Sofascore.

As well as this according to Fbref he achieves 7.46 progressive passes per game whilst also taking 4.22 touches in the penalty area per 90 minutes so it is clear to see just how vital he is in attacking areas ,as these stats highlight how he gets the ball forward as well as how much he gets into dangerous positions.

So due to this it would make sense if some of the Premier League big boys reignite their interest.

Is there interest from Chelsea and Liverpool?

In the summer transfer window there were reports that Chelsea were keeping an eye on him as they looked ot build a new young squad for Mauricio Pochettino.

As well as this Liverpool, who were looking to completely rebuild their midfield at the time, were linked with a move for him however nothing materialised which is something Leicester City fans will be happy about.

The January transfer window is more or less just around the corner though and if he keeps up his good form these two giants of English football are bound to be linked again.

Chelsea have spent eagerly since Todd Boehly took over and their poor season so far could see them react in January as at times this campaign their bench as lacked the necessary depth to compete at the top level.

Whilst Liverpool will be looking for a replacement for Thiago Alcantara as his deal runs out in the summer and just like Dewsbury-Hall has been doing the Spaniard played on the left of Jurgen Klopp's midfield last campaign.

Will Leicester City sell their star asset?

In the summer they sold James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne to Premier League sides but they were stubborn in how they did that as they rejected bids until they got the price they wanted.

Being just 25-years-old and what appears to be a future England international the club can certainly demand another high fee, but there will be no need for them to act like pushovers in the transfer window.

Things can change though if Dewsbury-Hall were to push for a move but there has been no rumours suggesting that could be a possibility yet but we know how quickly things can change in football.