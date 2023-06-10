Tyler Adams is being linked with a move away from Leeds United despite reports that Leeds will attempt to keep the defensive midfielder.

Phil Hay of The Athletic claims he is "one of the players Leeds desperately want to retain" for the 2023/24 season in the Championship.

Can Leeds actually retain Adams?

However, despite the club's intent to keep Adams, Football Insider are reporting that the Whites are going to "find it hard to keep hold of midfielder Tyler Adams following relegation to the Championship". Also, it is claimed that the 24-year-old "is keen to continue to play at the highest level" as well.

However, he is interesting "at least one" Premier League team, according to Hay. Other reports are also linking him with a loan move away from the club this summer, according to Football Insider.

The latest interest is from Nottingham Forest, according to the Daily Mail, but Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the USMNT captain as recently as last week.

The 24-year-old played 26 times in all competitions last season for Leeds, failing to register a single goal or assist, but was a key player for the Whites prior to his season ending injury.

Who should Leeds sign to replace Tyler Adams?

Leeds need to be thinking about contingency plans for Adams, because his departure seems inevitable.

The interest is mounting, and a move seems like it will materialise at some stage, and Adams has proved he is a Premier League quality player already, so it's no surprise he is reportedly keen to play in the top flight.

One option Leeds should be considering, although not the exact same profile of midfielder, is Gustavo Hamer of Coventry City.

Hamer, for most of his career for the Sky Blues has been deployed in deeper midfield roles, as a box-to-box or defensive-midfielder; but has shown a different side to his game this season in a more freed up, attack-minded role.

He scored 11 goals and claimed a further 10 assists from 45 games for Coventry, including heroics in the play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough and the final against Luton Town, scoring in two of those three vital games.

However, Hamer is not now an attacking-midfielder, as he remains combative and aggressive in the centre of the park, with a strong eye for a pass as well, which is why Leeds should be keen to sign him.

Adams' main upside is as a ball winner for Leeds, but next season the onus will be on them to attack teams more, which is why a more well-rounded and progressive midfielder is needed.

The 25-year-old wouldn't necessarily be an upgrade on Adams per se, but better for Leeds' needs in the coming campaign, so would be a good profile to add into the midfield. Adams is not particularly strong or weak at passing the ball, but in this regard Hamer is the better player.

There are some similarities in profile, though. Both players like to be aggressive in pressing and winning the ball high up, and both have grown into being larger leadership figures within their respective dressing rooms as the season has developed.

Hamer is one to keep an eye on for a number of clubs this coming window, and should Leeds cash-in on Adams, would be a more than welcome addition into their midfield to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

An added bonus for the Whites would be that it also weakens a potential rival at the top of the table in the process.