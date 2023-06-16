Leeds United are likely to need a new right-sided centre-back this summer, with both Diego Llorente and Robin Koch attracting interest.

There are likely to be a number of changes at Elland Road this summer, with plenty of work behind the scenes still to be resolved.

The majority takeover of 49ers Enterprises has been confirmed, but many key decisions need to be made in the coming weeks: there remain structural issues at board level, a new manager will soon be appointed, and multiple issues with the squad need addressing, too.

There are plenty of senior Leeds players who are simply not going to be playing Championship football in 2023/24.

Some of the playing squad have already been the subject of strong interest, especially those with pedigree at international level and reputation as top-flight players.

Will Koch and Llorente leave Leeds?

Two of which include the future of Koch, who is a full German international with 82 Bundesliga and 73 Premier League games under his belt, and Llorente, who is a Spanish international with 198 games to his name in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

Football Insider have linked Koch with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, with Spurs said to be keen to rebuild their defence next season.

In a recent development, reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Manchester United are weighing up a move for the ex-Freiburg man.

According to 90min, both Spurs and the Red Devils have held talks with the 26-year-old.

Also, Fabrizio Romano believes AS Roma still want to sign Leeds loanee Llorente this summer, but not for the pre-agreed €18m price tag.

It is still likely both will depart before the end of the transfer window, and should that come to fruition, Leeds will need a replacement.

How can Leeds replace Koch and Llorente?

Leeds have Charlie Cresswell who may well be afforded more first-team opportunities next season after an impressive loan spell with Millwall, as well as both Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen who can deputise in a less familiar role at the heart of Leeds' defence.

However, the Whites may well need a specialist right-sided centre-back on their books, and should look no further than Axel Tuanzebe.

It has been announced that the Manchester United academy graduate is leaving the club at the end of June and will be available as a free agent this summer.

The 25-year-old spent the majority of the most recent campaign with Stoke City, where he managed five appearances after joining in January.

At his best he can be a commanding, athletic, mobile central defender, able to impose himself on games physically but also with the ball as well.

The best period of Tuanzebe's career came with Aston Villa, and more specifically during the 2018/19 season when Villa were promoted.

He managed to make 30 appearances for the club that season, which is more than he has played at any other point in his career. He formed a formidable partnership alongside Tyrone Mings for most of that campaign.

His ball-playing ability and athleticism make him an appealing prospect for the Whites, given their lack of recovery pace in the back line and lack of options throughout their defence who are press resistant as well. He could complement a number of players in Leeds' defence well as the right-sided centre-back.

Tuanzebe's age is also a positive, too. However, the main drawback is that he is very injury prone, as has been shown with his lack of appearances in recent years. At 25, he is yet to play 100 games as a professional, which is not ideal.

The risk may be worth taking, though, given the upside the Englishman has shown at this level before with Villa, and could be a shrewd addition on a free transfer to offset the anticipated losses of Koch and Llorente.