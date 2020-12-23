Why Leeds United raid is a risk Cardiff City don’t need to take to help promotion push: Opinion

Cardiff City sit four points away from the play-offs at Christmas, so the January window is going to be pivotal to the club’s promotion hopes.

Neil Harris has a talented squad at his disposal, but it’s clear to see that they aren’t scoring enough goals.

A return of 26 in 20 games just isn’t acceptable, and those problems are further highlighted by the fact that aside from the currently injured Kieffer Moore on eight, no Bluebirds player has more than three goals.

So, a new number nine is a priority and Cardiff have been linked with a swoop for Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood on loan.

On one hand, it’s a potential deal that looks promising for the Championship side. The 18-year-old is extremely highly-rated, he has represented England at youth level and has hit six in eight for the Whites U23 side. At Elland Road, there is a genuine hope that he can breakthrough into the first-team, and that could potentially happen this season if he doesn’t depart.

Yet, this deal would also represent a major risk for Cardiff. The primary concern is that Greenwood has no Football League experience. Whilst he may be producing regularly at U23 level, the competitive nature of the Championship is a huge step up.

Plus, Cardiff aren’t in a position where they can afford to take a chance on someone. If they had three or four sources for goals, it would be understandable if they took a punt on a talented youngster. However, with Moore currently injured, they need someone to deliver immediately.

And, it would be unfair to put that sort of pressure on Greenwood. Like most players his age, he will need time to adapt, to get used to a new style of play and to get to grips with professional football.

The big festive Cardiff City quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Who wears the number 7 shirt for Cardiff? Joe Ralls Leandro Bacuna Josh Murphy Junior Hoilett

Unfortunately, Cardiff don’t have time. The fixtures are coming thick and fast, with every point important.

Therefore, Harris should be targeting a more experienced and proven performer to fulfil what is a key position for the Bluebirds moving forward.

The January window can be the difference in the race for promotion, so Cardiff need to do all they can to find a player who will deliver, instead of pinning their hopes on an untested kid.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.