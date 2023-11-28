Highlights AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi has been in outstanding form, scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists in 16 games this season.

Leeds and Sunderland are interested in signing Al-Hamadi, but the jump from League Two to the Championship is a big step.

Al-Hamadi's physicality, athleticism, and strong performances make him an attractive prospect for potential buyers, but he needs to choose the right club to fulfill his potential.

AFC Wimbledon ran out 4-2 winners against Notts County on Saturday, with Ali Al-Hamadi once again the star of the show as he scored twice.

The striker was brought to the club in January, and he settled immediately, scoring ten goals in 19 appearances during a productive second half of the campaign.

And, Al-Hamadi has gone up a level this season, with his brace against the Magpies taking the 21-year-old to eight in 16 games, whilst he has also recorded five assists.

Leeds and Sunderland tracking Ali Al-Hamadi

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there are clubs higher in the Football League that are keeping tabs on the AFC Wimbledon man, with recent reports stating the Iraqi international is a target for Sunderland and Leeds.

It would appear to be a big step up for the youngster should he secure a switch to either of those clubs who are in the mix for promotion this season, and there is a lot of expectancy at both.

The difference between League Two and the Championship is vast, which is why it’s always a risk bringing in players from lower leagues.

When scouts look for players, there are so many attributes they need to consider, and the obvious one is technical ability.

Yet, one that is perhaps overlooked is physicality. Some think that because the fourth tier is a physical test, players will be able to cope with the jump up in that aspect, but that doesn’t tell the full story.

Ali Al-Hamadi Career Stats (as of Nov 27 2023) Club Season Appearances Goals AFC Wimbledon 2023/24 16 8 AFC Wimbledon 2022/23 19 10 Wycombe 2022/23 9 0 Bromley (loan) 2021/22 10 3

There is a huge difference in the intensity, so you need to be athletic and strong to cope with the higher standard, and the demands it brings.

However, there are signs that suggest Al-Hamadi can do just that.

Standing at 6’2”, the striker is someone that relishes the physical battle, but he combines that with a good turn of pace, which means that he is always a handful for the opposition defence.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he is suddenly capable of featuring for clubs like Sunderland and Leeds, but it means he has the raw tools to be a success.

Then, those clubs will be backing their coaching teams to make players like Al-Hamadi better, whilst playing with a higher quality group can also help.

The January window is still a month away, but it does feel inevitable that Al-Hamadi will be taking the next step in his career after his outstanding form for AFC Wimbledon during 2023.

His goalscoring form, and range of finishes, were always going to catch the eye, and his assists return this season shows we are looking at someone who is a good team player.

But, it’s his physicality that will excite potential buyers, as whilst he still has to develop a lot, Al-Hamadi has the size and power to be a major threat to opposition, even at Championship level.

That’s why he is attracting plenty of transfer interest, but he will need to pick the right club to ensure he can go on to fulfil that undoubted potential.