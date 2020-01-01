Why latest Leeds United transfer update should excite fans

The transfer window is now open for a January that could be pivotal in Leeds United’s attempt to end their 16-year absence from the Premier League.

The Whites are top of the Championship–joint on points with second-place West Bromwich Albion and nine points above the side in third.

Leeds were in a similarly commanding position at this point last season but after a quiet winter transfer window, a late slump in form saw their chances of promotion slip away as they finished third and were knocked out of the play-offs by Derby County.

They will likely want to avoid making the same mistake again and may be looking to add some more quality to their squad during the January window.

The Whites have already seen Jack Clarke recalled by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah is reportedly set to face the same fate.

The Athletic has reported that the Yorkshire club are looking to add three signings before the end of the month–replacements for Clarke and Nketiah, and a goalkeeper to provide cover in case Kiko Casilla is banned by the FA.

To help them do that, it is understood that Leeds will look to offload a number of players that are deemed excess to requirements in order to provide them with some additional space on their wage bill.

Among those are Eunan O’Kane, Lewie Coyle, and Pawel Cibicki–three players who have not featured for the Whites since the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa and, according to The Athletic, never will.

Having recovered from a nasty leg break while on loan at Luton Town in 2018, O’Kane is now fit for a transfer, while Cibicki has reportedly caught the attention of at least one League One side.

Coyle has spent the last two and a half years on loan at Fleetwood Town but his current spell is scheduled to end in January. With his current Leeds contract set to expire in the summer, it seems likely that the 24-year-old will join the Trawlermen permanently, though Blackpool are thought to also be interested.

That update should excite fans as it shows that the Yorkshire club means business in the January transfer window and are looking to do all they can to add more quality to Bielsa’s squad.

That will likely mean the Whites trio departing Elland Road this month, which may disappoint some supporters but is likely to provide a boost for Leeds and their chances of promotion this year.

It has been clear for a while that O’Kane, Coyle, and Cibicki’s days at Elland Road were numbered, so it makes perfect sense for the club to look to offload the trio in order to try and strengthen their squad for their promotion push–and that should be extremely exciting for Whites supporters.