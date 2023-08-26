Highlights Swansea City fans express sadness as Joel Piroe completes transfer to Leeds United after scoring 46 goals in two seasons.

Piroe's departure and change in coaching staff under Michael Duff prompts Swansea to seek a different style of striker, potentially Keinan Davis.

Davis, known for his physicality and target man abilities, could complement Yates' goal-scoring prowess and fit well into Duff's more direct playing style.

Unsurprisingly, there was sadness among Swansea City fans on Thursday night when it was confirmed that striker Joel Piroe had completed his transfer to Leeds United.

The Dutchman scored 46 goals across his two seasons in South Wales and established himself as one of the Championship's leading marksmen under the management of Russell Martin.

But with just a year left on his contract and Martin no longer at the club after taking the reins at Southampton, it was widely expected that Piroe would not be staying for another season at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

Despite already signing Jerry Yates from Blackpool and Ukrainian forward Mykola Kukharevych on a loan deal from French side Troyes, it is expected that the Swans will move for another striker before the transfer window closes.

On Friday, The Athletic credited Michael Duff's side with an interest in signing Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.

Why Davis could be a better fit than Piroe under Duff

Although it may seem bizarre to suggest that a forward who has scored just 19 career goals could be an upgrade on the departing Piroe, it has to be appreciated that Swansea are set to be a very different team under new head coach Duff.

Piroe thrived in Martin's possession heavy style, with Swansea able to get their talisman in dangerous positions to make the most of his expert finishing.

His only goals so far under Duff came in a 3-0 win against League One Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup, and it has instead been Yates who has been threatening the goal more regularly, finding the net twice in his first three Championship appearances.

While Piroe prefers to receive the ball to his feet, Swansea are noticeably more direct under Duff, meaning he has often struggled to stamp his authority on games.

A striker with Davis's physical profile could therefore be far more effective alongside Yates, with his ability in the air and willingness to chase long balls seemingly perfect for the style that Duff is trying to introduce.

Will Swansea sign Davis?

It remains to be seen whether Davis sees Swansea as his ideal next move.

The Athletic report suggests that Hull City had a bid accepted for him last week, and a string of other Championship clubs are also likely to be keen to sign Davis given his previous success in the second tier with Nottingham Forest.

With the Swans now flush with cash following Piroe's sale, they should be capable of getting a deal over the line should they convince the player.

Why is Davis in demand?

The 25-year-old's goal-scoring record is nothing special for a striker, but other elements of his game make him are what make him a wanted man.

His role as a target man in the Forest side that won the play-offs in 2022 cannot be understated, with his ability to occupy defenders undoubtedly helping Brennan Johnson and co. fire Steve Cooper's side to the Premier League.

Davis's best qualities were summarised by Cooper as: "Keinan is an excellent footballer. He is a strong, strong boy. He has good feet and he can see a pass.

"What I love about him is that he is so selfless. He is such a team player."

With Yates already in the goals for Swansea, it could well be that Davis turns out to be a more effective partner for him and a more useful striker for Duff to call upon that Piroe could ever have been.