Sheffield United are preparing for Premier League football and Paul Heckingbottom is tasked with assembling a squad that is able to beat the top tier drop.

Despite promotion to the Premier League bringing about finances that are on another planet when compared to the Championship, there is an expectation that the Blades boss will have limited funds to spend in this summer transfer window.

However, there is an opportunity for the situation to improve as the club's ownership structure could change, which could pave the way for more funds to be available.

Why should Sheffield United move on from Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele?

Sheffield United are interested in Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele, as detailed in a report from the Sheffield Star, with the 20-year-old consistently impressing for the Canaries during last season's Championship.

However, the ability he is showing now, incredibly high ceiling he comes with and 2026 contract, all mean that Norwich can hold a valuation of him that is very high at this stage.

As per a report from The Telegraph early last month, the Canaries are expected to demand £20 million for the defender, who has also been linked with Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Nice.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon channel, Sheffield United may only have £20 million to spend in the entire summer transfer window - if a takeover is not completed - and it would emerge as a surprise if they spent the full amount on just on individual.

Omobamidele is a fantastic prospect with high potential resale value but it would be a surprise if the young defender was to make the move to Bramall Lane during the upcoming window.

What could this summer look for Sheffield United?

It is set to be an interesting summer at Sheffield United whatever way you look at it, with the Blades needing to strengthen certain areas, whilst they will be eager to keep hold of the exciting talent that they possess.

Without a takeover, the Blades may opt to place more emphasis on checking the loan market, but with the success they had last season in the likes of Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, they would back themselves to strike gold again.

Of course, if a takeover of the club does come to fruition, within the next couple of months, then Sheffield United may have the licence to be a little more ambitious.