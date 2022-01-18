‘Why is Sinclair playing?’, ‘Love it’ – These Preston North End fans react to line-up for Sheffield United clash

Ryan Lowe could have made it a perfect three wins in as many Championship matches in charge of Preston North End this past weekend, but in the end he had to settle for a draw against Birmingham City.

The Lilywhites were aiming to put things right after an FA Cup defeat to Cardiff City in their previous outing, and they were well on their way to getting back on track thanks to Patrick Bauer’s first half goal.

Many chances were wasted by PNE though to double that lead, especially in the second half, and in the end they paid the price through Scott Hogan’s late header.

That sent the Blues back to the Midlands with a share of the spoils but Lowe will be content that his unbeaten league run with North End is intact, and he has a chance to extend that this evening, albeit against perhaps his toughest opposition yet as they welcome Sheffield United to Deepdale.

With two matches in the space of just over 72 hours you could forgive Lowe for ringing the changes but he’s made just two, with Tom Barkhuizen and Scott Sinclair coming in for Greg Cunningham and Ched Evans, with Barkhuizen presumably playing at left wing back.

North End fans have been reacting to the line-up on social media – let’s see what they’re saying.

Get potts out, does absolutely nothing — Carl (@CarlPNEFan) January 18, 2022

Yesss that duo up front — 10 step_YT (@10step_PNEFCfan) January 18, 2022

Formation is it very confused — Alex Daggers (@alexdaggers1) January 18, 2022

riis over evans??? — Luke 🤍⚽️ (@lukeparker007) January 18, 2022

what is this. why is sinclair playing — Suthy (@umStrandyy) January 18, 2022

Bauer 45 yarder incoming 😍 — FPL Harv (@FPL_Harvv) January 18, 2022

This team is all out attack. Love it. — L. (@MatterlessChode) January 18, 2022