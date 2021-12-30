‘Why is everyone so surprised?’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as club issue player confirmation

Riley McGree’s loan spell at Birmingham City has come to an end with the midfielder returning to his parent club Charlotte FC ahead of the new MLS season.

McGree made 30 appearances for the Blues since arriving in October 2020.

It is not very common in England for a player to spend that amount of time continuously on loan at the same club, this has led to an attachment between the supporters and McGree that would usually not be established with a loan player.

The 23-year-old bagged the winner as Birmingham City beat Swansea City 2-1 in late October, one of three goals for the club, in a squad where there is not a lot of room for manoeuvre his energy in central areas will be sorely missed.

Lee Bowyer and his recruitment team would have been preparing for life after Riley McGree knowing that his loan ended at the end of the year, therefore the Blues will be expected to bring in some cover in midfield in the January transfer window.

Birmingham only face one team who are currently above 15th in the league in January, therefore despite the loss of McGree an opportunity to push themselves back towards the top half will present itself.

Quiz: Did Birmingham City do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Did Birmingham sign a player from Watford? Yes No

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Birmingham fans on Twitter to the club’s post about McGree’s departure…

Why is everyone so surprised? We were always his stepping stone? He has done well for us this past 3 months but the way some of the fans are going on you would think we have just lost the best player we have ever had. Good luck Riley — MarkPBCFC (@MarkPeacock_83) December 30, 2021

Should have moved heaven and earth to keep this guy 💔 — Hadley Ravenall (@HadleyTRavenall) December 30, 2021

Vastly underused by successive managers. I like him. He’ll be missed — Simon Brownhill (@SimonBrownhill2) December 30, 2021

Better get busy sorting the squad out then as a lot of work is needed to help the manager and give the fans some hope — Nc69BCFC (@neilcurtis1969) December 30, 2021

Goodbye my lover, goodbye my friend… https://t.co/TJ8Ctr0IPD — Tom G 🏈 (@touchdowntomgbn) December 30, 2021

Sorry to see him go https://t.co/GBj8kWjLun — Puddleglum (@long_long_road) December 30, 2021

😭😭😭 nooo was becoming such a key part of our squad too. https://t.co/UZQwaMnzW9 — Balf 22 (@Balf22) December 30, 2021