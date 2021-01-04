Why Huddersfield Town should go back to their roots in order to secure this EFL transfer: Opinion

Having already netted 28 goals this term as a collective, many at Huddersfield Town could be forgiven for thinking that the Terriers are performing well in the scoring stakes under Carlos Corberan.

However when you delve deep into this number, it unearth’s the startling truth about a struggle that began as soon as Karlan Grant departed for West Bromwich Albion during the summer.

Quite simply put, the Yorkshire club hasn’t in any way replaced their star man up top, with Frazier Campbell now being the club’s only real recognised striker at the age of 33.

A move for another striker to stand in and most importantly compete with the veteran is surely on the agenda for the Championship outfit this January, with the aforementioned ex-Manchester United man having only notched just five goals this term.

The lack of options up top means that Corberan has largely had to set his side up with just Campbell as a lone striker, thus often leaving the player isolated when receiving the ball on the half turn in the centre of the final third, with the 33-year-old even having to drop deep on occasion to really get involved in the game.

A solution to this problem could well be just round the corner for Huddersfield and the man who could fill Grant’s void may well come in the form of Crawley Town’s Max Watters – a player who has surprised everybody with his performances in League Two.

After joining the Reds on a free transfer back in October from Doncaster Rovers, little was expected of the 21-year-old, however he has shown that you should never judge a book by it’s cover in stunning fashion, notching an astonishing 16 goals in 18 games this term.

Naturally his output for Crawley has attracted interest from plenty of admirers over the past few months, with the player potentially putting himself in the shop window for a January move after his goal scoring exploits.

The Terriers should certainly throw their hat into the ring for the young striker and should follow their roots on this one as they did when they acquired the likes of Nahki Wells and Grant from the depths of the lower leagues, with both players going on to be respective successes at the John Smith’s Stadium.

With that particular transfer strategy having bore fruit for the club on many an occasion when previously strengthening the frontline, surely they should trust their instincts once again this January and bring in Watters to solve what is an ongoing problem up top this season for Corberan.