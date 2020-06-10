‘Why have you said that?’ – Many Leeds United fans frustrated by Adam Forshaw claim

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has claimed the Whites will “romp” to promotion when the 2019/20 campaign gets back underway, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from many fans of the Yorkshire club.

It has been nearly three months since the EFL suspended all fixtures but the Championship is set to get back underway on the 20th of June.

The Whites are top of the table as things stand and among the frontrunners to secure promotion in the final nine games of the campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will not want to take anything for granted after last season’s slip up saw them miss out on the automatic promotion places and lose in the play-offs.

That said, it appears there is a confidence in the squad that they will get the job done this term.

Speaking to the Leeds That podcast, Forshaw has revealed he believes securing promotion is going to be little more than a formality for the Whites.

He said: “I’m convinced. I’m not just saying that or being biased as we’re all Leeds.

“There will be no one as driven as us and I know how we train behind closed doors.

“I think it’s going to be a formality for us. That’s my personal view. I think we’ll romp it.”

Forshaw has missed the majority of the season due to injury and is unlikely to play any further part this term, meaning he is reliant on his squadmates to get the job done.

His bold prediction has drawn a frustrated reaction from many Whites supporters, who have taken to Twitter to voice their concern.

Read the reaction of Leeds fans here:

Hopefully that is not a case of the kiss of death. — baba ganoush (@ganoushganoush) June 9, 2020

Saying that will certainly motivate the opposition. Why? Just let the football talk. — topman65 (@baldyman1965) June 9, 2020

Oh Adam don’t say that 😂😂😂 — Benny 💙💛 (@BennyTaylsLUFC) June 9, 2020

Oh lord …. — Matt (@mattolufc) June 10, 2020

Oh mate! Why have you said that? — Gaz (@mrmerv31) June 10, 2020

Shhhhhhhh 😰😰😰😭😭😭😭 — Kayray (@KatieLUFC) June 10, 2020

WHY DID YOU SAY IT — Ben Wilkinson (@Benno_Wilkinson) June 10, 2020