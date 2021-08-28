‘Why?’, ‘Get off’ – These Coventry fans discuss one player inclusion starting XI v QPR

Mark Robins has named his Coventry City starting XI for the game against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this afternoon and the presence of Martyn Waghorn has caused a stir among many Sky Blues fans.

The 31-year-old joined Coventry in the summer but is yet to find the net for his new club despite featuring in all five of their games so far.

Waghorn starts up top alongside Viktor Gyokeres with Callum O’Hare in behind him against the R’s, whose back three has proven formidable this season.

TEAM NEWS: Here's the side Mark Robins has selected to face Queens Park Rangers this afternoon. #PUSB pic.twitter.com/Wi8Y1pa1gc — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) August 28, 2021

In defence, the return of Jake Clarke-Salter is certainly a boost and he’ll have his work cut out for him against the likes of Ilias Chair, Charlie Austin, and Chris Willock.

Coventry have taken nine points from their four games so far but this looks to be their toughest test of the season.

A win against the R’s could put them top if the other sides above them slip up.

It seems pressure will be on Waghorn in west London today because his inclusion has proven a real talking point, with many Sky Blues fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Waghorn up front is an attacking move – let’s see if it pays off https://t.co/tQTVjfhGY1 — The ßky Blue Hub (everything & anything CCFC) (@TheSkyBlueHub) August 28, 2021

Looks decent. Would like Waghorn to come up with something today, been a very quiet/disappointing start #PUSB https://t.co/leloiZfdq0 — Toughy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@toughy92) August 28, 2021

Hopefully Waghorn actually does something today 😂 https://t.co/hrVQb1psMH — 🇸🇪Tommy Regan🇧🇷 (@tommyccfcregan) August 28, 2021

Get off waghorn — Will Oldham (@WillOldham15) August 28, 2021

Why is waghorn there over walker and godden — Alex Freeman (@AlexFre30234151) August 28, 2021

Having Waghorn and Gyokeres on the same pitch does not work. — Jack Daly (@JackoRowley) August 28, 2021