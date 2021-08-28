Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘Why?’, ‘Get off’ – These Coventry fans discuss one player inclusion starting XI v QPR

Published

4 mins ago

on

Mark Robins has named his Coventry City starting XI for the game against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this afternoon and the presence of Martyn Waghorn has caused a stir among many Sky Blues fans. 

The 31-year-old joined Coventry in the summer but is yet to find the net for his new club despite featuring in all five of their games so far.

Waghorn starts up top alongside Viktor Gyokeres with Callum O’Hare in behind him against the R’s, whose back three has proven formidable this season.

In defence, the return of Jake Clarke-Salter is certainly a boost and he’ll have his work cut out for him against the likes of Ilias Chair, Charlie Austin, and Chris Willock.

Coventry have taken nine points from their four games so far but this looks to be their toughest test of the season.

A win against the R’s could put them top if the other sides above them slip up.

It seems pressure will be on Waghorn in west London today because his inclusion has proven a real talking point, with many Sky Blues fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Why?’, ‘Get off’ – These Coventry fans discuss one player inclusion starting XI v QPR

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: