Gareth Ainsworth has revealed that he still has no regrets about taking the QPR job, speaking to FourFourTwo.

The 50-year-old was appointed back in February and took over a side that had been badly struggling since the latter stages of Michael Beale's tenure.

Neil Critchley failed to get a tune out of the players despite doing extremely well at Blackpool previously - and was sacked after just 12 games in charge at Loftus Road.

Unfortunately for Ainsworth, he wasn't able to do much better, winning just one home game and securing two victories on the road.

These away wins proved to be crucial in their quest to survive and some supporters may be willing to give Ainsworth a clean slate for a few reasons.

Firstly, these wins on the road were impressive, beating top-of-the-table Burnley and a Stoke City side that had managed to turn things around under Alex Neil finally.

And secondly, the issues at the club seemed to run far deeper than the manager, with both Critchley and Ainsworth struggling and key figures like Lee Hoos and Les Ferdinand coming under a huge amount of pressure.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say when asked whether he regretted taking the QPR job?

This is a massive summer for Ainsworth and he needs to secure the right players to give him the best chance of overseeing a successful season in the English capital.

Unfortunately, key players like Seny Dieng and Rob Dickie have left, giving QPR a huge amount to do in their quest to be fully prepared for the start of the season.

Considering the stability and lack of major issues at Wycombe Wanderers, some people will be wondering whether Ainsworth regrets moving on from the Buckinghamshire club.

But the 50-year-old doesn't, saying: "I genuinely haven’t [made a mistake coming to QPR].

"I’m not someone who has regrets. My focus is just on getting this club back where it belongs.

"Listen, this club’s issues aren’t going to be fixed overnight – supporters need to understand there are some tough times ahead – but I know I’ve made the correct decision in coming here."

Why might Gareth Ainsworth not regret joining QPR?

Firstly, Ainsworth has taken a step up to manage the R's and he will have been expecting things to be more difficult in West London than they were in Buckinghamshire.

Although he may have expected results to be slightly better, he will have known that he was being faced with a difficult task considering the run of form the club went on under predecessor Critchley.

Secondly, this is a club he loves, having played for them in the past. If he was going to move to any club from Wycombe, it was going to be QPR and the chance to manage them on a full-time basis was too good of an opportunity to turn down.

He had the chance to manage them on a caretaker basis before - and that may have given him the appetite to take the job full time.

Expectations are also reasonably low following what was a torrid 2022/23 campaign.

Their start may have been very promising, but that has been forgotten about because of their woeful form since then and the departures of key players means some fans may be expecting the R's to be down the bottom end of the table again next season.

There will come a point where Ainsworth is sacked if results are too poor - but low expectations could save him when times get hard.