Leeds United will be playing Championship football once again next season. They have been relegated after a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

The final day defeat ends a three-year stay in the Premier League for Leeds, after Marcelo Bielsa gained promotion with the club in 2020.

Leeds ended the season in 19th and conceded the most goals (78) in the Premier League in the process.

The last time they were relegated from the top flight was back in 2004, which began a 16-year exile from the Premier League, including a three-year stint in the third tier as well.

Work will have begun behind the scenes to secure player targets and also a new manager this summer already, with no time to waste for the Whites.

The question remains of who will be in the dugout for the start of the 2023/24 season.

Phil Hay of The Athletic believes one candidate is Brendan Rodgers, formerly of Leicester City, Celtic, and Liverpool.

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show (26 May) on the subject of what comes next he said: “Who’s the head coach going to be? If 49ers Enterprises get in the door, I think they’ll be very keen, or very tempted, to land somebody like Brendan Rodgers if they can.”

He followed up in a report with news that Rodgers is on Leeds' shortlist following his sacking at Leicester in early April, Hay added: "Should they go down, recently-sacked Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to come into the equation, at least in terms of the sort of coach they would want. Whether Rodgers is open to working in the EFL again, having led Swansea City up from it in 2011, is another matter altogether."

Would Rodgers be a good appointment by Leeds?

Rodgers would be a good short-term appointment by Leeds, given his track record within the first few seasons of managing at various clubs.

He can play front-foot, decent possession football, especially when given the tools and means to do so at Championship level. He proved that with Swansea City the last time he managed at EFL level.

Rodgers' shortcomings are when given autonomy on the recruitment side of matters. The 50-year-old had that with Leicester, which caused a downturn in terms of the success of signings.

He will aim to sign peak and post-peak aged players, when often younger players to develop is the best way to go when you are a club outside of the elite.

This means that he is a good manager in the first two-to-three years of working with a club, before they need to churn the squad and transition into a new cycle. However, Leeds don't need to overthink that too much, yet.

They need more peak age players, who are Championship ready and good to go straight into their first-team, as they have a host of post-peak players and younger ones who need developing; but less in the middle.

Therefore, Rodgers would be a good choice for them in that sense, as would he be in terms of know-how in getting a team playing quickly and coherently. The Northern Irishman has been an instant success at most clubs he has gone to.

Getting results quickly after joining is a strong point of his, and Leeds simply need that for just one season to get themselves back in the top flight.

Rodgers would be a smart short-to-mid term option for Leeds, they just need to learn from Leicester's mistakes and know when it is the right time to replace him and enter a new squad and manager cycle.