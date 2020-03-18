Why EFL postponement will put heavy strain on Charlton: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand…

With the current postponement of EFL fixtures having big implications for clubs up and down the country, take a minute to think about the current situation at Charlton Athletic.

With no football on the horizon until April 3 at the earliest, the biggest source of revenue for each club has now disappeared, and that will have double the impact for the Addicks.

The hierarchy fallout continues at the south east London club, with the latest development being that majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has asserted his control over proceedings, and is one step closer to removing executive chairman Matt Southall from the club’s board, after accusing him of misusing club money to fund his personal lifestyle – something Southall continues to deny.

That follows on from an incident at The Valley on March 12, where police were called amid a disagreement between Southall and club staff, with the executive chairman effectively being banned from entering the premises as a result.

However, the most important part of all of this is the fact that as it stands, there is no capital injection going into the running of the club, despite Nimer’s commitment to the cause.

This is because Nimer has yet to satisfy the EFL in terms of source and proof of funds to keep the club afloat in the short to medium term.

As reported by the South London Press, with the current situation English football finds itself in, the deadlock between the EFL and Nimer means that questions need to be asked about where the money will come from to pay players and club staff if there is no matchday income and no outside investment.

From a Charlton perspective, the break in play is the worst thing that could have happened with regards to the situation the club finds itself in.

That’s in addition to the team’s fortunes on the pitch, as Lee Bowyer’s side sit in the relegation zone. The worst-case scenario will be if players wages are not paid, and that could have detrimental consequences with regards to Charlton’s chances of staying in the Championship.

All in all, what Charlton want more than anything is for Nimer to get the all clear from the EFL, otherwise we could soon be talking about another financial crisis at a Football League club.