Macaulay Langstaff is enjoying a phenomenal season in League Two.

The 26-year-old has experienced a thrilling rise through the leagues, starting out in the eleventh tier with his hometown club, Stockton Town. Just three seasons later, he signed for fifth-tier Gateshead, but game time was limited for the then unknown forward, as he joined York City in the National League North.

Langstaff spent two years at York before returning to Gateshead, and this is where his goal-scoring nature really came alive. 28 goals in 39 National League North games helped Gateshead win the sixth-tier title, and earned Langstaff a move to famous English club, Notts County.

The striker's debut season with the Magpies was simply outstanding, as he scored 41 goals in 45 league games and aided Notts County's return to the Football League.

Many wondered if Langstaff was capable of making the step into the Football League, but he is certainly proving doubters wrong and is now receiving interest from even further up the pyramid, as clubs in League One and the Championship are keeping tabs on the prolific number nine.

Langstaff's 2023/24 campaign so far

The Stockton-born striker has continuously broken goal-scoring records over the last two seasons, as his 41 goals last season broke Notts County and National League records.

This season, the Magpies sit 6th in League Two, with Langstaff on an incredible 21 goals in all competitions by mid-January. In fact, his record of 25 goal contributions this season is more than anyone else in England's top four tiers, bar Southampton's Adam Armstrong.

Langstaff is often unstoppable in front of goal as he finds himself in the right place at the right time and knows exactly where he is placing the ball. He is also not afraid to shoot from any angle, having averaged 3.23 shots per 90 minutes so far this season.

The number nine has scored a goal for every 4.05 shots he has taken this season, and does not look like stopping any time soon. He has scored six goals in his last four league games, which has heightened interest from elsewhere.

Those are the three clubs among many that are eyeing up Langstaff ahead of a January move. Coventry Live confirmed the Sky Blues' inerest earlier this month, with HITC revealing Sunderland and Derby County to be among the competition.

Langstaff has obvious qualities that would benefit all three of these clubs with his tremendous goal-scoring ability and natural attacking positioning. Sunderland, for example, have been crying out for a prolific striker all season to take the weight off left-winger, Jack Clarke. The four strikers signed in the summer have failed to score regular goals.

Coventry City lost their talisman, Viktor Gyokeres, in the summer, and although Matty Godden has enjoyed a decent campaign, they haven't managed to replace the Swede, but Langstaff seems the perfect option.

As for League One Derby County, they will be looking to add to their already-strong attacking lineup in order to earn promotion to the Championship, and Langstaff would be an outstanding selection. He would provide the perfect focal point in attack and compliment the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen on the wings.

Derby may be put off by the reported £1.5 million fee that Notts County are after in order to complete a deal, but Sunderland could certainly consider it.

At 26 years of age, Langstaff is coming into his prime, and whichever team manages to pick him up from Notts County will be extremely lucky to have such a natural goalscorer. Very few will be doubtful of his abilities in the second or third tier due to his stunning form in League Two.

Who would have thought that the teenager playing amateur football would go on to find himself in a transfer battle among England's most historic football clubs?