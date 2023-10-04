Highlights Key takeaways:

Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna to replace Roy Hodgson this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Hodgson returned for a second spell at Selhurst Park in March and after keeping the Eagles in the Premier League, he agreed to stay on this season, but the 76-year-old is widely expected to depart at the end of the campaign.

Nixon claims that Palace are "already working on a plan for when the veteran boss leaves for the last time", and McKenna is on their list of targets.

McKenna is not the only name on Palace's radar, with the Eagles said to be weighing up a move for Lille manager Paulo Fonseca.

Fonseca, who has previously managed the likes of Roma, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk, is reportedly keen to manage in the Premier League, and he is said to have been under consideration by Palace two years ago before the appointment of Patrick Vieira.

Why do Crystal Palace want Kieran McKenna?

It is easy to see why McKenna is attracting attention from Palace after the outstanding job he has done at Portman Road.

McKenna took charge of Ipswich in December 2021 after a spell as a coach at Manchester United.

The 37-year-old led the Tractor Boys to promotion from League One in his first full season at the club last term, finishing as runners-up behind Plymouth Argyle with 98 points.

McKenna has implemented an attractive, attacking brand of football at Portman Road, underlined by the fact his side scored a remarkable 101 league goals last season, but their success has been built on an incredibly solid and resilient defence.

The Northern Irishman has also instilled a winning mentality in his squad, and Ipswich went 19 games unbeaten at the end of last season to secure promotion.

The Tractor Boys have adapted seamlessly to life back in the Championship, and they currently sit second in the table having picked up 22 points from their first nine league games.

Ipswich's form is even more impressive considering the fact that McKenna has largely kept faith with the same players that won promotion last season, with a few signings this summer to add depth and quality to the squad, reinforcing his excellent coaching ability.

The Tractor Boys look to be serious contenders for back-to-back promotions, with McKenna further cementing his reputation as one of the brightest young managers in the EFL.

Would Kieran McKenna leave Ipswich Town for Crystal Palace?

It could be tough for Palace to convince McKenna to depart Portman Road.

McKenna signed a new four-year contract with Ipswich this summer, and with the club on an upward trajectory, it would surely be difficult for him to walk away.

There is a realistic possibility that the Tractor Boys could be in the Premier League alongside the Eagles next season, and the club would likely be competitive in the top flight given their vast financial resources, so it could be argued that a switch to Selhurst Park would not be a progressive move for McKenna.

McKenna has revealed his desire to manage at the highest level one day, but he hopes it will be with his current club.

"I want to be back to that level - back to the Premier League and manage in the Champions League," McKenna told The Telegraph last month.

"The ambition of the club is to get back to the Premier League as well so let’s hope that those two paths will cross at the same time.

"But beyond that I don’t plan too far ahead. It is my responsibility as a manager to pour all my commitment and energy into helping the club. From there the football will take care of itself and it will take you where it takes you."