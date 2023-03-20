Derby County were defeated on Saturday at Pride Park by an impressive Fleetwood Town side.

The result was disappointing for the Rams as it puts a slight dent in their ambitions for a play-off spot this season, albeit they do still sit inside the top six in fifth position.

It was a result that certainly surprised many given the Rams' impressive run of home form of late so it was a massive victory for the Cod Army who are now looking comfortable in mid-table in League One.

There was certainly one moment that caught the eye in this match on Saturday and that was Jayden Stockley's absolutely marvellous effort from long-range that put the away side 1-0 up.

It did actually get classed as an own-goal but the plaudits have certainly gone to Stockley who deserves considerable praise for this quite sensational effort from distance.

The goal can be seen here:

Naturally, the amazing goal caused quite a stir on social media, notably from Charlton Athletic fans.

The Addicks offloaded Stockley to League One rivals Fleetwood in the January transfer window after a somewhat underwhelming stint at the Valley.

His goal though on Saturday has left many Charlton fans shocked...

We took to social media to see what the reaction was like from the Addicks faithful after this moment.