Sunderland Football Club had a very hectic end to the transfer window this year.

The Black Cats were busy all summer, with players arriving and departing the club as Tony Mowbray looked to shape a squad good enough to remain at the top end of the Championship.

Sunderland spent most of the summer trying to bring in reinforcements at the top end of the pitch, as it was considered a position they were lacking in.

It took until the final day of the transfer window for the club to bring in a new striker, as it was the same time the club let Ross Stewart leave to join Southampton.

The club used their contacts and decided to bring in Mason Burstow on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Who is Mason Burstow?

Burstow originally came through the academy at Welling before joining Charlton Athletic’s under-18s in 2020.

He went from Charlton’s under-18s to the club’s first team in 2021, as his eye-catching performances meant he was given a chance in the first team.

He played 23 times for the Addicks, scoring six goals and registering three assists. His performances for the League One outfit again didn’t go unnoticed, with Premier League giants Chelsea moving swiftly to snap him up.

The 20-year-old joined Chelsea in January of last year but spent the end of the 2021/22 season back at The Valley.

He has since been at Chelsea, where he’s played 30 times for the club’s under-23s, in which time he has scored 11 goals.

The young forward has played three times for Chelsea’s first team but is now going to spend the 2023/24 campaign at Sunderland.

Why did Sunderland sign Mason Burstow?

As mentioned, Sunderland were crying out to strengthen their attack this summer, as last season they heavily relied upon Stewart.

Mowbray made it clear he wanted more bodies in that area of the pitch, whether Stewart was going to stay or not. So, that is one reason why Sunderland brought Burstow in, as they needed another striker.

Another reason is that they have changed their model when it comes to transfers, as they are always looking to buy young, hungry players who can develop and become even better. While this is only a loan, Burstow fits that category.

Another reason that Burstow was signed by the club is that, as he showed at Charlton, he is a striker who can produce in the EFL by having an eye for goal. Despite Chelsea’s first team, he has scored goals at every level, whether that be under-18s, under-23s, or Charlton’s first team.

He only played a handful of games in League One for Charlton, but despite scoring twice, his all-round game made him a standout performer.

He averaged 1.1 shots per game that season, while also averaging 0.3 dribbles and 0.2 key passes which led to him picking up an assist, as per WhoScored.com.

What did Kristjaan Speakman say about Mason Burstow?

It seems another reason why Sunderland signed Burstow in the summer transfer window was because he is someone the club have been keeping an eye on and see him as one of the brightest young strikers in football.

Kristjaan Speakman told the club’s official website after his arrival: “Mason is one of the brightest young centre forwards on the cusp of the Premier League environment, and he is a player that we have monitored for some time.

“The moment that he became available, we did everything within our power to ensure we were his preferred destination and after fielding multiple offers from the UK and overseas, we are delighted that he has chosen Sunderland.

“Mason is a mobile number nine with experience in the EFL, and he has had a really positive impact on Chelsea’s first-team squad this summer, so we are excited to see the impact he can make in our team.”