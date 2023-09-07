Highlights Norwich City added ten new faces to their squad, including Christian Fassnacht, Borja Sainz, Ui-jo Hwang, and Jack Stacey.

Norwich City added ten new faces to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Head Coach David Wagner and his backroom team introduced a number of exciting players to Carrow Road, as their pursuit for promotion back to the Premier League enters its second season.

Christian Fassnacht arrived from Young Boys, and commanded a higher fee than anybody else, costing €3 million. He was joined by the likes of Borja Sainz, Ui-jo Hwang and Jack Stacey.

The Canaries also added a lot of experience to their arsenal, as Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Adam Forshaw were signed by the club.

Danny Batth joined Norwich City

The East Anglian outfit's final signing saw Danny Batth make the switch from Sunderland on the final day of the window.

The 32-year-old began his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2009, and made over 200 appearances before moving on nine years later. He was a mainstay in the side that ventured from League One, all the way to the Premier League, and is hailed as a hero in the Black Country.

His next permanent employers were Stoke City, where Batth spent three years before heading to the Northeast. He played 55 times during an 18-month spell on Wearside.

Sunderland wanted to offload the defender, and Norwich emerged as potential suitors. Upon completing the deal, Wagner was excited. Speaking to the club, he said: "We are very happy to bring Danny to the club to strengthen our defensive options.

"He is a player with experience and quality, and great character that will be valuable as we look to build upon the work we have started already this season.

"I know that he will give everything he has to help us achieve our goals this season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the team."

Why did Danny Batth sign for Norwich City over Cardiff City?

At one point, Cardiff City looked likely to secure Batth's services. According to Alan Nixon, the Bluebirds had agreed a deal with Sunderland, but the EFL stopped the move from happening. He instead penned a one-year deal with Norwich, who added the option of another 12 months on top.

Sunderland were reluctant to sell Batth, who played 40 league matches last term in a Black Cats side that finished in the top six, but eventually entertained offers.

If given the choice between Cardiff and Norwich, it is likely that the 32-year-old would have chosen the latter, despite the chance of more minutes in South Wales.

The Canaries are an exciting prospect this term, after a lackluster bottom-half finish last time around. Their season has started well, as they sit fifth, having only fallen to their first defeat last weekend.

Will Danny Batth be a success at Norwich City?

Batth is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience. He has mostly enjoyed his time in the second tier, having won promotion with Wolves, and reached the playoffs with Sunderland.

Norwich will need this experience throughout the campaign, be it on the pitch or off the pitch. He will be a significant boost to the Norfolk side's promotion hopes.