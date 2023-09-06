The busiest EFL transfer saga came to an end late on deadline day last Friday when Everton striker Tom Cannon finally signed for a Championship club.

Following his eight-goal haul for Preston North End in the 2022-23 season, which was his first loan stint away from Goodison Park, the 20-year-old was in high demand all summer, with the Lilywhites leading the chase for his services on loan.

With the Toffees digging their heels in though by not approving of a departure for Cannon back to Deepdale before they got their own new strikers in, despite reportedly agreeing a deal with Ryan Lowe's side, the Premier League outfit waited out long enough for somewhat of an auction to occur in the final week of the window.

And it meant that Cannon would essentially depart the club he grew up at permanently, with several club putting bids in for his services.

Middlesbrough put £4 million on the table, North End somehow got to £5 million but it was Leicester City who won the race with a fee of around £6 million initially, which could increase even further with add-ons.

There were other clubs keen on the striker though, with Norwich, Stoke and Swansea among the clubs who looked into a deal for the sharp-shooter, and another one of the long-term admirers of Cannon were Sunderland.

The Black Cats have been prolific in signing young, up and coming talents since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus became owner, but they failed to land Cannon in this instance with Enzo Maresca's Foxes winning out.

Why did Leicester City beat Sunderland to signing Everton's Tom Cannon?

Essentially, Leicester beat the Wearsiders to the signature of Cannon because they actually put a cash offer in for the Republic of Ireland youth international - whereas Sunderland didn't.

Tony Mowbray's side were linked all summer with Cannon's services, but they were keen to strike a deal on a permanent basis and not on loan - at the time though, Everton were only considering a loan departure for the attacker.

Things changed though late on in the transfer window, with Everton deciding to finally consider the possibility of one of their brightest youngsters leaving on a full-time basis, with a sale representing pure profit on their Financial Fair Play records.

It's unlikely though that Sunderland would have stretched to the £6 million-plus fee that Leicester ended up paying for Cannon though, with their attentions instead turning to Ukrainian hot-shot Nazariy Rusyn and Mason Burstow on loan from Chelsea.

Did Leicester City need Tom Cannon more than Sunderland?

Sunderland's desperation for a striker all throughout the summer was made very public, especially with the expectation that Ross Stewart would eventually depart, so it's hard to argue that Leicester needed him more.

However, both Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka were being linked with multiple clubs in the final weeks of the window - although neither actually departed in the end.

What it now leaves is four first-team strikers for one position, but it's unclear if Daka will be a part of Maresca's plans for the next few months having not played yet under the Italian, whereas Iheanacho has.

Cannon joins them both and veteran Jamie Vardy - a player who is quite clearly past his best - in a bid for game-time, and when January comes around and both Daka and Iheanacho are at the African Cup of Nations, the new signing's presence will be even more important.

He is an investment not just for now but for the future, and Leicester did well to come in at the last minute to gazump the rest of the competition.