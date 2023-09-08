Highlights Glen Kamara's signing is an excellent addition to Leeds' midfield, especially when paired with Ampadu, creating an exciting potential double-pivot.

Kamara's ball retention, press resistance, and ability to carry the ball forward make him a superb option in the base of midfield.

His signing also brings much-needed experience to a relatively young midfield, providing guidance and protection for talented but young players like Archie Gray.

Glen Kamara signed for Rangers late in the window, penning a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2027.

The saga surrounding Kamara went on for much of the summer, with Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post first to report Leeds' interest in the Finnish international. He claimed he could be signed on top of Ethan Ampadu to bolster their midfield further.

Leeds saw Marc Roca, Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw, and Tyler Adams depart the club this summer to weaken their pool of midfield options. In their place, Kamara, Ilia Gruev, and Ampadu have come in to bolster Daniel Farke's side.

Dean Jones of GIVEMESPORT, reported earlier in the summer that the Whites, along with fellow Championship rivals Southampton, were keen on the 27-year-old for a fee around the £5 million mark.

Then, according to reports from last week in the Scottish Sun, a £5.5 million deal had been agreed with Rangers for Kamara. Phil Hay of The Athletic confirmed it was "around the £5 million mark."

Kamara has played 52 times for the Finland national team and had been regularly featuring at club level with Rangers before Michael Beale arrived as head coach back in December. He racked up over 50 appearances in each of the previous two full seasons, but following the new boss' arrival from QPR he did not select Kamara in the starting 11 as often.

The Arsenal academy product has been with Rangers since 2019, and has departed to Elland Road having made 193 appearances for the Scottish giants, contributing to 20 goals and assists in the process.

Why have Leeds signed Kamara?

Kamara is an excellent addition to Leeds’ midfield, especially if he is paired alongside Ampadu as part of a brand new double-pivot. Leeds need to be able to dominate teams this season under Farke, and the potential of the pair working in tandem is an exciting one for Leeds fans.

Kamara is mobile and has a broad enough all-round skillset for a central-midfielder. It's been a no-brainer addition for the Whites all summer and took longer than most expected to go though.

The 27-year-old has an athletic build, and is fairly strong, but more than anything is someone who knows how to look after the ball in midfield, with press resistance being the strongest attribute in his repertoire.

He also adds experience as well as the technical quality and reasonable combativeness in duels to slot in at the base of midfield.

His ball retention under pressure and carrying ability into attacking areas from midfield make him a superb option next to Ampadu at the base of midfield. With the Welshman doing more of the ball-winning and is the more capable deep passer of the two in terms of receiving the ball off the centre-backs in the second phase of build up.

This will allow Kamara to play higher up than his partner, but create a formidable pairing for second tier level. In some games, it may make more sense to play Gruev and Ampadu as more of a natural holding-midfield pair to protect the back line, but in games where Leeds are to dominate - Kamara should be afforded the opportunity and license to get forward more next to one of the two.

The other reason why this signing always made some sense, is due to the fact Leeds' oldest midfielders are 23, and Kamara adds vital experience for them. The Fin is the right age profile at the right time for Leeds.

The Whites have been far too reliant on Archie Gray so far, who is evidently more than talented enough to play games at Championship level and make an impact, but is only 17 and in his first season as a professional.

Gray has started every game in league and cup, and Kamara's guidance for him could be crucial. Gray will still be involved, possibly even in a more advanced role further up-field, but Kamara also adds a layer of protection for the young midfielder, who can avoid being over-relied upon and burnt out by overplaying him.

It's a great signing, and gives Leeds four really high quality players in the pivot positions for the level they are currently at.