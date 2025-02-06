Danny Rohl has praised new signing Ryo Hatsuse’s passion and positional versatility when asked why the Japanese full-back was a late addition at Sheffield Wednesday.

The former J-League title winner has been on trial with the Owls, and becomes the third new arrival of the winter following former Southampton man Stuart Armstrong and Toulouse winger Ibrahim Cissoko, who has recently been on loan with Plymouth Argyle.

Hatsuse, 27, joins as a free agent following a six-year stint with Vissel Kobe. Speaking before the Owls’ clash with West Bromwich Albion, Wednesday boss Danny Rohl opened up on why the Japanese international has joined the ranks in South Yorkshire.

Different profiles for different challenges

Danny Rohl was quick to praise Hatsuse’s positional versatility and skillset during his press conference on Thursday afternoon. His comments on the ambipedal defender alluded heavily to Rohl being able to vary his lineups.

Rohl told the BBC’s Rob Staton: “He can play full back, left or right, or left or right wing back, gives us good positions and options and he can now put Max [Lowe] as a centre back, challenge on Marvin [Johnson]’s position, he gives competition. Every position is now doubled up.”

When asked what Owls fans can expect of Hatsuse in blue and white, Rohl added: “He is very aggressive in 1-on-1 duels, he has very dangerous cross balls, he also is good in give-and-go situations. He can scan and pass to other teammates - it is good to see. He is a natural full-back, he played lots of games as a full back, which helps.”

Wednesday have been short across the defence in recent weeks: Rohl confirmed their new addition will alleviate selection pressure at the back of the pitch. “Max can now play full back, centre back, wing back, Marvin can play full back, but his best position is wing back,” he added. “And we have with Ryo a guy who has the profile as a full back.”

Ryo Hatsuse knew he wanted to be a Sheffield Wednesday player

While fans on the blue side of Sheffield may have had a nervous wait for Hatsuse’s announcement, Danny Rohl has commended Hatsuse’s immediate commitment to the Owls.

Rohl says he was “fascinated by how much passion he had” upon joining Sheffield Wednesday on trial in early January. Hatsuse was committed from the off: “From the first talk, he said he wanted to be a Sheffield Wednesday player. That is my dream, to come here and play for you.”

Hatsuse's arrival comes at a crucial time as the Owls prepare to face West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns this weekend. With defensive depth being a concern in recent weeks, Rohl emphasised that the 27-year-old's integration into the squad will be carefully managed. The Wednesday boss hinted that his new signing will need a brief period to build up fitness and adapt to the physicality of the Championship.

“This is the challenge,” Rohl said. “Championship football is a tough one, and the challenge is sometimes very difficult. This is also a different experience for him."

If not this weekend, it likely won’t be long before Hatsuse gets his first taste of English football. With a packed fixture schedule ahead, his versatility and experience will give Rohl greater flexibility as Wednesday continue their battle to climb the Championship table.