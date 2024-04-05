Highlights Daniel Farke is unhappy that Coventry City were beaten by Cardiff City on Monday.

This is because this has put more pressure on Coventry, who are set to face Farke's Leeds tomorrow.

Farke has also praised Coventry boss Mark Robins.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes Coventry City's loss against Cardiff City on Monday could make things harder for his team against the Sky Blues tomorrow, making this admission to Leeds Live.

The Whites are hoping to secure an automatic promotion place at the end of the season, but they are currently in a huge tussle with Ipswich Town and Leicester City, both of whom started the season very well and are in with a real chance of securing a place in the Premier League.

However, the West Yorkshire side have gone unbeaten in the league in 2024 and they will be hoping to utilise this momentum to finish above the other two, although they arguably face one of their most difficult tasks of the campaign so far, as they face Coventry away from home tomorrow.

When on top form, the Sky Blues can be a real force at the Coventry Building Society Arena and Leeds will have to produce their A-game to give themselves a real chance of coming away from the Midlands with all three points.

What makes things worse for Leeds is the fact Coventry still have plenty to play for, with Norwich City's loss against Coventry giving them hope that they can still secure a place in the top six at the end of the season.

But tomorrow's game against Leeds is a tough one on paper for them.

Why Daniel Farke is unhappy ahead of Coventry City v Leeds United

Coming into this game, you would probably say that Leeds are slight favourites considering their superior league position and the calibre of players they have, although Coventry also have some top-quality first-teamers of their own.

Farke is one man who isn't underestimating the Sky Blues, telling Leeds Live: "It’s remarkable what he (Coventry boss Mark Robins) was doing in the play-off final last season.

"Many important players left and they have had to rebuild and improve on performances from day one.

"I'm unhappy their last result was not so great as there's more pressure on the next game.

"Not just league but in cup competitions, the way he leads his teams deserves much more credit.

"I think he’s one of the outstanding coaches at this level. It’s one of the best sides in this league."

Daniel Farke is right about Coventry City

Farke is right to say that there's more pressure on this game for Coventry, even with some results going the Sky Blues' way on Monday.

Tomorrow's hosts can't afford to have too many more setbacks, so they will feel that they need to win this game.

That will only help to put more pressure on Leeds, who are in need of a positive result themselves.

Coventry boss Robins also deserves a lot of praise and Farke is right to hail him.

The German has certainly struck the right tone ahead of tomorrow's game, but he should also be looking to give his side plenty of confidence in the dressing room and you would back him to do that.