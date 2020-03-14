Why current circumstances might be good news for Sabri Lamouchi and Nottingham Forest: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

The Championship is unpredictable league but surely no-one could have forseen that the EFL would suspend games as we headed toward the business end of the season.

It was announced on Friday that all EFL games had been suspended until at least the 3rd of April though at this point it is near impossible to predict how long the delay will actually last.

English football remains in many ways in disarray, however, should it return after a short delay, you feel there is a good chance that the current circumstances might be good news for Sabri Lamouchi and his Nottingham Forest side.

The Reds are fifth in the Championship as things stand, 10 points back from the automatic promotion places and with a five-point cushion over Bristol City in seventh, so it looks set to be a vital run-in for the Midlands club.

A slight delay to that run-in could be hugely advantageous for Forest for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it will allow Lamouchi’s squad to regain their fitness and return to full strength. It is understood that Tiago Silva is currently sidelined with Appendicitis, Samba Sow is missing due to a knee injury and January addition Nuno da Costa has struggled with muscle issues in recent weeks.

Think you know Forest? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 Is the City Ground's capacity higher or lower than 30,950? Higher Lower

The delay should allow that trio to return to full fitness ahead of the run-in, which would be a real boost for the Reds.

It may also mean it is easier for Forest to put an end to their recent run of poor form. The Midlands side have won just two of their last eight games and were comprehensively beaten by Millwall last weekend.

They now find themselves at risk of slipping outside the top six if that continues but a break may give Lamouchi, his staff, and his squad some time to assess what is going wrong and try to fix it.

The breakneck pace that the Championship season moves at often makes it very hard for side to get out of a bad run because they can’t really focus on much more than just the next game.

This delay should allow Forest to do just that and could prove a huge boost to Lamouchi’s men when the season gets back underway–if, that is, it ever does.