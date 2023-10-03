Highlights Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is on Crystal Palace's shortlist to replace Roy Hodgson, highlighting his impressive work at Portman Road.

McKenna may be tempted to leave Ipswich for a Premier League offer, but it currently doesn't look like Palace will need a new manager in the near future.

Palace may only decide to make a managerial change at the end of the season, which would be ideal for McKenna if the Eagles make an approach for him.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is on Crystal Palace's shortlist to replace Roy Hodgson, according to Alan Nixon.

The Northern Irishman has impressed during his time at Portman Road, not able to guide the club to promotion during his first season at the helm due to Paul Cook's poor start to 2021/22 but managing to take the Tractor Boys to the Championship at the end of his second term there.

Although he will be gutted not to have won the League One title, his side, along with Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday, were dominant in the third tier last season and he deserves a lot of credit for the work he is currently doing in Suffolk.

It's no surprise that Palace have taken an interest in him - but he isn't the only manager on their radar with Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca also on their list as a managerial candidate.

The Eagles are currently planning for Roy Hodgson's future departure, with the club knowing that the veteran won't be in charge of the club forever.

How have Crystal Palace started the 2023/24 campaign?

Palace should be commended for their start to the season.

Managing to claim a professional 1-0 win at Sheffield United, they suffered a narrow loss against Arsenal before claiming a draw at Brentford and a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They have lost one, drawn one and won one league match since then, with that victory coming away at Manchester United on Saturday.

Currently sitting in ninth place, the Eagles will be glad that they're not near the drop zone at the moment and they will also be happy with the stability that Hodgson has provided since his return to the English capital.

Why is Crystal Palace's current situation ideal for Kieran McKenna?

At the moment, McKenna won't want to leave Portman Road because he has done brilliantly there and will want to see whether he can achieve back-to-back promotions with Ipswich.

However, the 37-year-old could be tempted to leave if a Premier League offer comes in and he won't want to reject a potential approach from the Eagles in case he doesn't get another chance to move to the English top flight.

McKenna is a talented manager who will probably end up in the top tier sooner rather than later, with or without the Tractor Boys, but it would be difficult for him to turn down a switch to Selhurst Park.

There's a chance he could fail at Palace though whilst Ipswich go on to win promotion without him. Similar happened to Nathan Jones when he left Luton Town for Southampton and McKenna will surely be wary of that.

At the moment though, it doesn't look like Palace will need a new manager in the coming months because they are doing well under Hodgson at the moment and it would be difficult to see the former England manager wanting to quit mid-season if things are going smoothly.

That's ideal for McKenna who may want to see how he does at Portman Road from now until the end of the season before potentially reassessing his future in Suffolk.

He won't want to have to make a difficult decision on his future mid-season, especially if the Tractor Boys continue to do well under his stewardship.