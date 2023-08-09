Highlights Coventry City are offering Matt Godden a new two-year contract with the option to extend for 12 months, which he is likely to sign due to the opportunity to continue playing in the Championship.

Coventry City have offered Matt Godden a new two-year contract, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

The same journalist believes the Sky Blues will have the option to extend his deal for a further 12 months on top of the two years if the striker puts pen to paper on this extension.

Now 32 and with his contract expiring next summer, it was unclear whether the forward was going to earn a new deal.

But Mark Robins, who has seen Godden thrive under his stewardship, is seemingly happy to see the experienced forward remain at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The club could have potentially sold the player with League One sides Derby County and Oxford United reportedly taking an interest - but he looks set to commit his future to his current club.

What is Matt Godden’s stance on this new Coventry City deal?

Nixon believes the player is set to sign this new contract because the opportunity to continue playing in the Championship was too tempting.

You can’t blame the 32-year-old for wanting to resist a new challenge and stay put, because the Sky Blues are on the rise under Robins.

They may have lost their opening-day game at Leicester City, but they looked very good for large periods of the game at the King Power Stadium and coped well without former star man Viktor Gyokeres.

Although they probably missed the Sweden international’s ruthlessness in front of goal, with Godden missing chances, they look good enough to be in the promotion mix once again at the end of this term.

That could potentially change if Gus Hamer leaves, but the Sky Blues will have the funds to bring in a replacement if the midfielder seals a departure before the summer window closes.

With this in mind, the future looks bright for a Coventry side that have recruited well and replaced Gyokeres already.

Why are Coventry City right to offer Matt Godden a new contract?

The Sky Blues have tried to move quickly to replace the firepower they lost following Gyokeres’ move to Sporting Lisbon.

Ellis Simms and Haji Wright have both sealed big-money moves to the CBS Arena and that’s a big boost for Robins who looks set to continue playing two up top this season.

Both are top-quality players and with Simms already proving himself to be an asset at this level, it shouldn’t take him long to start firing for the Sky Blues.

Two things for the Midlands side are crucial though.

Firstly, keeping players who have contributed to their rise is important and this is why it’s important for them to retain the likes of Godden and Kyle McFadzean. They have the winning mentality and know the club well enough to keep their success going and be key figures in the dressing room.

Robins should take a lot of credit for the club’s success in recent years, but having players he knows already and can trust will be crucial to his future success.

The Sky Blues’ manager also needs to ensure he has enough depth so his side can be consistent throughout a 46-game season.

Without bringing in a couple of replacements, Godden’s potential departure would leave a big hole in the Sky Blues’ forward department considering they don’t have a huge amount of depth in this area. And even if replacements do come in, they are not guaranteed to thrive in the short term considering they are new.

Godden may not have had his best day at Leicester, but you would back him to start scoring sooner rather than later considering how prolific he can be for his current side.

You also feel he wouldn’t demand to start every week either and that can only be a good thing for squad harmony considering both Simms and Wright will want to be two of the first names on the teamsheet.