The complacency that sometimes affected Wrexham and Notts County in the National League has carried over into their new campaigns.

Both newly promoted sides are among the favourites to win League Two and achieve back-to-back promotion but some of the issues that were covered up by last season's juggernaut attacks are now starting to reveal themselves.

Both teams sit on four points with three games played, having won one, lost one and drawn one. The results aren't great, but it's the goals conceded that should worry fans of both teams. Eight goals conceded for Wrexham, seven for County. That simply isn't sustainable if you're wanting to win leagues and get promoted.

Notts County and Wrexham's National League cover-up

Last season, as well as in 2021/22 for Wrexham, both teams racked up unbelievable attacking numbers. Macauley Langstaff and Paul Mullin were especially brilliant, scoring 81 league goals between them. The firepower they had up front is what made them so good. It was so good in fact that it made themselves, and many people watching, forget about nearly everything else that they were doing on the pitch.

Last season, Wrexham's team was pretty much the same beast as it was the season before. Yet, in that campaign, Stockport County won the league and Wrexham got knocked out in the play-off semi-final because of complacency and a leaky defence.

They were at home against Grimsby and only needed to win to get to Wembley and have another chance at promotion, after losing out on the title. It was a back-and-forth, very entertaining game for the neutral but the home side lost 4-5. Shipping five goals at home in a play-off semi-final, with by far in a way the biggest budget in the league, just isn't acceptable. But it happened because they seemed to just disregard conceding and only focus on scoring.

Notts won last year's play-offs by the skin of their teeth, which, in part, came down to some awful defensive moments. They just managed to get through by winning on penalties against Chesterfield, at Wembley. In that game, and their semi-final against Boreham Wood, defending looked like an afterthought.

Both sides went for gung-ho approaches and it seems like they're going to continue down that path.

Wrexham and Notts' problems continue

Now we find ourselves back in the 2023/24 season, and the issue that almost kept both clubs stuck in non-league football continues; questionable defending and a complacent attitude towards their competition. The approach of 'we'll just score more than you will' is so risky for their promotion hopes.

Admittedly it is very, very early in the season and things can change quickly. Stockport themselves had a far from ideal start to the season after they got promoted last year, and yet they narrowly lost out on promotion to Carlisle, in the play-off final. But Stockport had one of the best defences in League Two last season; they were always tough to break down.

When games are tough and things don't go their way, the pair of National League super teams can't afford to keep this attitude because it could prove to be fatal to their promotion hopes and as we've seen in the opening weeks of the campaign, their competition in 2023/24 cannot be underestimated.