Why Charlton Athletic simply must seal this transfer agreement ahead of the new season: Opinion

Charlton Athletic are still remarkably in the race for a Sky Bet League One play-off spot at the time of writing, with the Addicks knowing that they face an uphill battle to sneak into the top six from here on in.

Getting maximum points out of their remaining games against Lincoln and Hull City will be no easy task, but the ambitious South Londoners must do what is necessary if they are to realise their dreams of making the semi-finals, with other results across the division also having to fall their way.

One man who could be key to their chances of achieving said objective is their on loan striker Jayden Stockley, who has impressed many since making the temporary move to the Valley from Preston North End at the back end of January.

A wiry yet sturdy number nine, Stockley has carved out quite the reputation for himself in the lower leagues of the EFL over the years and is best known for his goal scoring exploits at his former club Exeter City, which in turn led to his lucrative move to Deepdale in the winter window of 2019.

He did however fall foul to the ruthless nature of the Alex Neil selection policy and as a result he struggled to continue the same level of efficiency in front of goal and gradually fell down the pecking order.

In the end one goal in 16 Championship games this term was enough for North End to ship their frontman out and that’s when the chance to rejuvenate his career with Charlton arrived in late January as Lee Bowyer brought the 27-year-old back down south.

The faith shown in him by the Addicks has been repaid in abundance thus far, with Stockley having plundered seven goals in 18 starts, thus adding an extra edge in the final third for Adkins and co.

Naturally there will be the question of whether he could stay put beyond the end of the current campaign, with many sure to question whether such a player would be open to staying in League One should Charlton fail to get promotion this term.

However that should not be off putting for any potential new recruit, with the ambitious vision for the future of the club being outlined so well by their owner Thomas Sandgaard since his arrival, meaning that new signings have a long term vision to work towards.

Alas, Stockley will return to Preston at the end of the season, but with just one year remaining on his current contract, his long term future is unclear and as a result Charlton should try their luck and make signing the in form striker, either on loan or permanently, a priority as the Adkins reign really starts to gather pace next year after a rocky start.