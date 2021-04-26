Why cashing in on this key Nottingham Forest man would be in the club’s best interests: Opinion

New contracts may represent security and safety to some people in football, but to others they represent a lot more than that.

Joe Worrall signed a fresh contract extension with his boyhood club Nottingham Forest back in February of last year and in the process seemingly committed his future to the Championship club until the summer of 2024.

In the process he became even more popular amongst the club’s supporter base but this signing of a new deal should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Contracts not only tie a player to said club, they also increase value and with interest in Worrall’s services growing once again, this summer could be the right opportunity to take advantage of his transfer value in abundance.

Now aged 24 and playing some of the best football of his career to date over the past few seasons, the Forest academy product may not have a better opportunity to move up to the Premier League, with newly promoted Norwich City being the latest club to have registered their interest in the former Glasgow Rangers loanee.

After a sub par season by all accounts at the City Ground, the Reds could look to rebuild their current squad under the stewardship of Chris Hughton this summer, with a potential sale of Worrall for a substantial price sure to offer the club a big chance to finance any new additions that they may desire.

Holding onto the centre back until 2024 would see his price inevitably decrease and interest from other clubs dwindle and as a result a sale sooner rather than later has to be on the cards as the financial landscape of football slowly rebuilds itself after the chaos caused by the pandemic.

Sometimes clubs have to bite the bullet and accept defeat in matters such as a player being subject of higher league interest and it feels that Forest would indeed be willing to come to the negotiation table if the money on offer is something they can’t refuse.

Worrall has earnt the right to decide his own destiny and this summer could be his biggest chance yet to play Premier League football after a tough year on Trentside.