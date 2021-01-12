Why Cardiff City should go all out to secure this transfer agreement: Opinion

The right back slot continues to be a problem for Cardiff City in recent years with Jordi Osei-Tutu and Leandro Bacuna having largely shared the duties this term under Neil Harris.

The former of course is on loan from parent club Arsenal and is all set to depart the Bluebirds come the end of the current campaign which has seen his spell blighted by injury, underlining the need for the Welsh club to bring in some adequate, long-term, competition for Bacuna, who at 29 is the club’s only recognised permanent right back.

It appears however that the club are already actively seeking to solve said issue, with Sky Sports today reporting that the Championship club have had a bid rejected for Crewe Alexandra’s Perry Ng.

Still only aged 24, Ng has already made north of 180 appearances for the Gresty Road outfit, in the process becoming one of the club’s latest academy graduates to thrive over the past decade under the stewardship of the Railwaymen’s manager, David Artell.

With the player’s current contract running down towards it’s expiry in the summer of this year, the chances of the defender remaining with his boyhood club appear slim – a situation that Cardiff should surely act on in a more serious manner.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Cardiff City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Striker, 66 games, 23 goals. George Andrews Adrian Alston Darren Adams Bryn Allen

Ng possesses all of the qualities that Championship clubs look for in a modern full back, with his dribbling and crossing ability being key highlights of the strong traits he has to offer his next club.

Given that Artell responded to Cardiff’s previous offer with the following:

“It didn’t warrant a response – it was that derisory. It was disgusting.”

Clearly Harris and the powers that be at the Cardiff City Stadium need to work on their approach to avoid missing out on the player altogether, with other second division clubs sure to be watching the situation with great interest in anticipation of making their own moves for the talented defender.

With Bacuna having left a lot to be desired with his performances since arriving in the Welsh capital, surely the Bluebirds need to go all out and stump up the cash for a player who could well have a substantial resell value in years to come if his development continue’s on it’s upward trajectory after thriving at Crewe for many a year now.

Given that the League One club have no financial need to sell, Cardiff could have a fight on their hands to convince the Railwaymen to part wit one of their prized assets after making such a poor opening bid.