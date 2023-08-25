Highlights Erol Bulut confirms that Ruben Colwill will not be leaving Cardiff City, despite interest from other clubs. The young midfielder has potential and will get his chances to perform.

Erol Bulut's reign at Cardiff City has not got off to a perfect start.

The Bluebirds are yet to pick up a win in the Championship after three games as a busy summer of transfer business has not yet brought success on the field.

Returning hero Aaron Ramsey scored a brilliant goal in the 2-1 defeat at Leicester City last time out, showing a sign of better things to come.

However, rumours this week that academy graduate Rubin Colwill was set to be allowed to leave the club either on loan or on a permanent transfer did not receive widespread support from Cardiff fans.

Will Cardiff let Ruben Colwill leave?

According to Bulut, the youngster will not leave the club.

Ahead of Cardiff's game against Sheffield Wednesday, the Bluebirds boss was definitive when asked if he would allow Colwill to depart.

He said: "No, he will stay definitely with us.

"I know he has some offers, they contacted us, but Rubin is doing well. How he started in pre-season to where he is right now, he is doing good things. He will get his minutes. He will have his cup games and league games where we will need him and he will give his performance that we expect from him.

"He will have to continue to believe in himself and work, he is only a young player. I feel there is potential there."

Who is interested in signing Ruben Colwill?

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, and Reading are all keen to take Colwill on loan this season.

With the young midfielder in the final year of his contract at the Cardiff City Stadium, it has also been suggested that clubs could be interested in a permanent move for a cut-price fee.

Would Ruben Colwill want to leave Cardiff?

The Welsh international has been left out of the matchday squad in two of the first three matches of the Championship season and played just six minutes against Queens Park Rangers in the other.

The signing of Ramsey has limited the 21-year-old's chances of featuring regularly so far this term, with the former Arsenal and Juventus man taking up Colwill's favoured role as an attacking midfielder.

The creative midfielder has found it hard to hold down a regular place in the team since making his debut in 2021, starting just three Championship games last season.

However, he has struggled regularly with hip problems throughout his young career, and leaving his boyhood club at such an early stage would surely be a tough decision to make.

Why are Cardiff right to keep hold of Ruben Colwill?

Whilst the player will surely be frustrated with how his season has played out so far, he could still play a vital role for Cardiff as they look to improve on last season's 21st-place finish in the Championship.

Although Ramsey has started all three games so far and caught the eye with his spectacular goal at Leicester, he has not played 30 league games in a season since 2015-16.

Whilst Colwill cannot rely on his international team-mate getting injured, there will surely prove to be opportunities for him to play down the line and also learn from a player with Ramsey's vast experience at the same time.

When he is at his best there are few players in the Cardiff team who can match Colwill's ability as a playmaker, and with the Bluebirds now having an array of attacking talent for him to pick out with passes, he could well become far more effective than he was before.

While dropping down to League One could prove to be a good move in the short term due to the guarantee of playing time, it may be that the homegrown talent will be better off staying put if he wants to have a long-term future in the Welsh capital.