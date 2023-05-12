Former Luton Town boss David Pleat has admitted that he believes there is no reason why the club cannot go on to secure a place in the Premier League later this month.

The Hatters managed to claim a top-six finish for the second consecutive season last month under the guidance of head coach Rob Edwards.

Luton finished the regular term in third place and are set to take on Sunderland in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

The Black Cats secured their spot in this competition earlier this week by beating Preston North End at Deepdale.

These two sides could not be separated earlier this season as both of the league clashes ended in a 1-1 draw.

Luton were on course to defeat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in March as Alfie Doughty fired them ahead in the 51st minute.

However, the Hatters were forced to settle for a point as Amad Diallo converted from the penalty spot after being brought down in the area by Amari'i Bell.

Edwards' side will be keen to claim a positive result when they return to Wearside tomorrow.

Luton will then host Sunderland at Kenilworth Road for the return fixture on Tuesday.

What has former Luton Town boss David Pleat said about the club's play-off hopes?

Making reference to the Hatters, Pleat, who led the club to the top-flight in 1982, has suggested that Luton are the form side heading into the play-offs.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Pleat said: "It’s a wonderful story - a fairytale.

"I think the adversity has gained them a greater feeling of support.

"They were in the play-offs last year - so why can’t they do it?

"They are the form team and have steered a magnificent course."

Will Luton be able to overcome the challenge posed by Sunderland?

Pleat makes a valid point regarding Luton's form as they have only lost two league games in 2023, which is an incredibly impressive feat.

The Hatters have also won 12 matches at this level since the turn of the year, and thus will be confident in their ability to cause all kinds of issues for Sunderland.

Providing that Carlton Morris and Tom Lockyer both perform to a high standard over these two legs, it would not be at all surprising if Luton progress to the final of this competition where they will face Middlesbrough or Coventry City.

Morris has provided 26 direct goal contributions in the second-tier during the current term while Lockyer has recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 7.13 at this level and was named in the Championship Team of the Season last month.