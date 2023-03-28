Set for an immediate Premier League return, Burnley will be striving to secure automatic promotion from the Championship as quickly as possible as the season heads towards its concluding stages.

With there being little doubt about the Clarets securing promotion during what remains of this campaign, the Lancashire club will have an upper hand on those still battling for promotion, as they will be able to begin planning for the Premier League with a lot more certainty.

One player that has appeared on Burnley's radar, who would have perhaps been targeted regardless of whether or not promotion would have been achieved this season is Motherwell full-back Max Johnston, as per a report from the Daily Record.

He is a player that has appeared on the radars of Luton Town and Sheffield United, who are also battling for promotion, whilst transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed that the teenager is attracting interest from France, Germany and Italy.

Johnston started this season on loan in the Scottish Championship with Cove Rangers, with the full-back managing three assists in 11 appearances, before being recalled by the Scottish Premiership club in January.

Since he has returned, Johnston has been a regular fixture in Motherwell's starting XI, scoring his first league goal for the Steelmen in a recent victory against St Mirren, whilst registering a further two assists in the 10 games he has featured in thus far.

A very exciting prospect who will likely to continue attracting interest ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, you cannot help but feel that Burnley would represent an excellent move for the young defender.

Perhaps regular first-team football in the Premier League might be a stretch at this point in his career, but ultimately, he has such a high ceiling and the footballing world is starting to take notice.

The Vincent Kompany factor places Burnley in a good position to land Johnston's signature this summer, with the 36-year-old's tactical intelligence and man-management skills seeing him emerge as one of the finest managers working in English football at the moment.

He also has a very young squad at his disposal, which would provide Johnston with confidence that there would be opportunities for the defender in a first-team setting.

It is unknown how strong Burnley's interest is at the moment, however, from the teams that have been mentioned thus far, a move to Turf Moor seems like it could be his best option when considering progression opportunities.