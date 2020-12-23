Why Bournemouth should target Newcastle talent to beef up crucial area for promotion race: Opinion

Bournemouth have enjoyed a fine season so far, with the side currently second in the table as we approach the halfway mark.

Given the major changes that took place in the summer, which saw Eddie Howe depart along with several experienced players such as Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake, it is quite the achievement.

Jason Tindall has stepped up to the top job and handled the jump with ease, building a solid team that look capable of going the distance.

The fact the Cherries have lost just twice in the league this season highlights how hard they are to beat, and the target will be automatic promotion.

One potential obstacle to that is the lack of depth at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth don’t have the biggest squad and the drop off in quality from the starting XI to the subs can be significant in some cases.

So, a few signings may be needed in January to ensure Tindall’s men can last the place, and one area that may need to be addressed is in midfield.

Jefferson Lerma could be set for a lengthy suspension, whilst Dan Gosling has had fitness issues over the years, so bringing in Matty Longstaff could be a shrewd bit of business.

Even though injuries have disrupted his campaign, the 20-year-old is way down the pecking order at St. James’ Park and need minutes now he is back fit. And, Bournemouth could be the ideal destination for him.

Firstly, they are competing for promotion, which will appeal to Longstaff and Newcastle, as it means he will be entering a high-pressure environment. Then, the Cherries play a style of football that could bring the best out of the energetic midfielder, whilst he knows he can’t afford to let his standards drop given the level of players in his position at Bournemouth.

Therefore, this seems to be the sort of move that suits all parties. The Championship side are strengthening a key area with a very useful player, and Newcastle are sending their player to a good club and he will get minutes at a high standard.

This January window is about Bournemouth making a few tiny tweaks that will help them win promotion, and Longstaff appears to fit the bill.