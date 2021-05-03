Why Birmingham City must join Championship transfer battle for 9-goal attacker: Opinion

The fact Birmingham City could afford to rest players for the weekend defeat to Cardiff City shows just how well Lee Bowyer has done.

When the former player arrived, many fans were fearing relegation, and, at best, they would be in for another nervy survival that would go down to the final day.

Instead, Bowyer’s men have shown automatic promotion form to ensure the boss could assess his players for the final two games.

Therefore, there is a real excitement about what the summer can bring, but it’s clear that new signings are needed. And, one player would be a great fit for Blues is Josh Windass.

The Sheffield Wednesday player is still fighting to keep the Owls in the division, but if they do go down, an exit seems inevitable.

Cardiff City are the latest club to be linked with Windass, but the forward, who has scored nine goals this season, may be open to becoming a key man at St. Andrew’s.

Does St Andrew’s have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Oakwell Higher Lower

Firstly, it’s also important to note that he’s a player that will be in Bowyer’s budget. Everyone knows that Blues have had off-field issues in the past, and they aren’t going to spend big in the summer, but Windass could be a potential bargain in the summer.

More importantly, he has qualities that should suit Birmingham and the way they play. With Lukas Jutkiewicz and Sam Cosgrove at the club, the boss is blessed with two physical, robust target man. So, it’s about finding energetic, clever players to play alongside them.

Boasting decent pace and clever movement, the 27-year-old could thrive alongside one of the two big men and get goals.

A return of nine this season may suggest Windass isn’t the clinical forward Blues need, but that is almost a quarter of the goals Wednesday have managed this season. So, playing in a better team could see him take his game up another level.

Ultimately, Bowyer’s positive start has offered real hope and optimism for the future. However, there are still issues that need addressing, with a lack of goals from open play the obvious one. So, a new attacker will be a priority and bringing Windass to Birmingham could solve a major issue as the fans prepare for a full season under their new boss.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.