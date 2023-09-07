Why are West Brom nicknamed the Baggies?

West Bromwich Albion have had an illustrious history since being founded back in 1878.

Created in the 19th century, the Baggies are most famous for being one of 12 founding members of the Football League back in 1888, which changed the shape of football forever.

The Black Country outfit have certainly seen their ups and downs but have earned some impressive accolades along the way.

How have West Brom performed in their history?

The Throstles have won numerous trophies in their history, winning five FA Cups, one League Cup, three second tier titles and First Division glory back in the 1919/20 campaign.

Particularly ugly times followed in the mid 1980’s which is considered the Baggies most serious decline, as they were relegated in the 1985/86 season with the worst record in the club’s history.

This followed a 16-year absence from the top-flight of English football and five years later they were relegated again to the Third Division, which has been their first and only time there.

Since that plight, Albion saw the appointment of Gary Megson in 2000 completely change their fortunes.

The 64-year-old overlooked two promotions to the Premier League in 2002 and 2004, before his successor Bryan Robson led the club to a final-day "Great Escape", when West Brom became the first Premier League club to avoid relegation having been bottom of the table at Christmas.

Albion endured promotion and relegation under Tony Mowbray as well as an FA Cup semi-final appearance, while the appointment of Roy Hodgson to the Hawthorns hotseat provided longer-term success after the departure of Mowbray’s replacement Roberto Di Matteo.

The former England national team boss took the Baggies to an 11th placed finish in the 2010/11 campaign, which led to the club spending eight consecutive seasons in the top-flight, with Hodgson, Steve Clarke and Tony Pulis all registering top-half finishes along the way.

The Baggies spent one more season in the Premier League after promotion in the 2019/20 season with Slaven Bilic, but after immediately dropping back down to the second tier under Sam Allardyce, they find themselves still aiming to bounce back with promotion after failed reigns with Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce.

Why are West Brom nicknamed the Baggies?

The truth is no-one is 100% sure, but there are some interesting theories as to how the Baggies name became so popular among the fanbase.

There are two main arguments for the introduction of West Brom’s nickname, with one coming from the club’s move to the Hawthorns back in 1900.

Before the start of each game, the staff used to carry all the money from ticket sales to the club’s office, using big cloth bags to carry all the coins while being accompanied by police officers.

When the fans saw this, they shouted “Here come the bag men”, which changed into “Here come the Baggies”.

Another theory is the Baggies name originated from their West Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

In Albion’s early history, West Bromwich was a very important industrial area, with many of their supporters working in forges and foundries in the town.

To protect themselves against the sparks and avoid the intense heat, they would wear loose-fitting trousers as they often went straight from work to watch a game.

Aston Villa fans picked up on this trend and labelled the West Brom faithful as “the baggy men” or “baggies” which was embraced after being looked down upon for many years.