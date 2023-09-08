Over the last few years, Watford have stumbled slightly, and lost their top-flight status.

Promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking in 2021 had Vicarage Road bouncing, but a measly 23 points saw the Hornets slump to a 19th place finish.

Second tier football beckoned once again last term, and they failed to compete towards the top end of the table. Watford were targeting automatic promotion, but eventually finished six points adrift of the playoff spots, amassing 63 points. Three wins from their final 13 games turned what looked to be top six certainty into a bitter disappointment.

This season, the club's pursuit of Championship success has entered its second chapter, and it has not quite gone to plan thus far. The international break has come at the right time for Valerien Ismael's men, who have taken just five points from their opening five contests. It is Watford's longest period without topflight football since 2015, and will get even longer if current form continues.

The summer transfer window only saw six new faces enter the building. Fortunately, the most expensive of the bunch, Mileta Rajovic has adapted well to life in Hertfordshire.

Here at Football League World, we have decided to take a trip back in time, and discover more about the Hornets' history, including how their infamous nickname caught on.

Why are Watford called the Hornets?

Many football fans will recognise that Watford's nickname is the Hornets, however, this has not always been the case, during the early days it was something completely different.

The Hertfordshire outfit moved away from the West Herts Sports Ground, and into Vicarage Road in 1922, where they still play today.

The iconic stadium had been purchased Benskins Brewery, a local company who agreed to lease it to Watford. This led to them being initially known as the Brewers, a nickname that Burton Albion also adopted.

However, this was changed to the Hornets in 1959, to pay homage to the traditional colours that Watford wear. The hornet was then depicted on the club's crest in 1968, and became a symbol of the side.

The hornet is also represented in a physical status, as their mascot takes this form. Harry the Hornet is a fan favourite at Vicarage Road, and is always an entertaining figure.

He was thrust into the spotlight after he was spotted imitating Wilfried Zaha during a 2018 bout against Crystal Palace. Harry was diving on the sidelines when the Ivorian stood near, to the delight of the Watford faithful, and the dismay of Roy Hodgson.

When were Watford founded?

Watford were first established 142 years ago, in 1881, but were not entered into the Football League until 1920. They were immediately placed in the Third Division, where they remained for the next 30 years. The 1960s was the start of a fantastic period for Watford, who finally began to compete.

Following the creation of a fourth-tier, the Hornets improved, and won two promotions over the next decade. Soon after saw the arrival of legendary manager Graham Taylor, and shareholder Elton John, who took the club to new levels - a world where FA Cup finals, and UEFA Cup qualification was attainable.