Tony Mowbray will be hoping he can repeat last season’s success by guiding Sunderland to a top-end finish in the Championship.

The Black Cats finished in the play-off places last season but were brushed aside by eventual winners Luton Town over two legs.

The club has made several changes during the summer transfer window as they aim to maintain their form from last season.

It has been a steady start to the new season, but their recent win over Southampton showed signs that they have all the makings to be a decent team in this league again.

But as ever, the Championship is a long, unpredictable league that will have plenty of twists and turns as Sunderland look to try and return to the Premier League after a long period away.

How did Sunderland become known as the Black Cats?

Sunderland are a side that has spent most of their recent history in the top flight, but after suffering relegation from the Premier League in the 2016/17 season, they have been an EFL side.

Here at Football League World, we have taken a look at Sunderland’s history and assessed why they are nicknamed the Black Cats.

Sunderland were established in 1879, and along with the likes of Preston North End and Aston Villa, Sunderland were one of the dominant sides in England in the 1980s. The club won first division titles in 1891–92, 1892–93, and 1894–95.

The club originally played their home games at Roker Park, but in 1997 they moved into their new stadium, which is called the Stadium of Light.

When they moved to their new stadium, the club didn’t have a nickname, as their original name was The Rokermen, as they played at Roker Park.

So from 1997 until 2000 the club didn’t have a nickname, but in 2000 they wait was over and after a poll that consisted of 10,000 votes, Black Cats won with 48%.

Why are Sunderland nicknamed the Black Cats?

The votes were cast through the club’s official magazine, the Legion of Light, and their official website.

The Black Cats won the vote, with The Mackems in second place with a vote percentage of 37%.

Their nickname was chosen for superstitious reasons; it was picked because, in the 18th century, a battery of guns protecting the mouth of the River Wear bore the name.

The club picked five alternative options in this vote, with The Light Brigade, The Miners, and The SOLs all coming behind the Black Cats.

Speaking after the vote was completed, and it was made official that Sunderland were nicknamed the Black Cats, Bob Murray, Sunderland’s former chairman said at the time: “We now need to work out the logo to ensure that we don't slip back into the position where we had several nicknames doing the rounds.

“Before this vote if someone from another part of the country or overseas had contacted the club asking for the club nickname, we were unable to give a straight answer. From now on we can take pride in being The Black Cats, knowing that our supporters have chosen the name."