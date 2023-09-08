Stockport County are one club which are referred to in a variety of different ways, with the nickname 'County' being the most sensible and obvious choice for many, after all it is etched in the club name more than anything else.

Many football clubs are known for having so-called ordinary nicknames to help represent themselves and the towns, cities and regions which they hail from, with the most common referring to club colours such as 'The Blues'.

As they have now reached the Premier League, Luton Town may be the most famous football club in this country with the nickname of 'The Hatters' with Rob Edwards' side set to be broadcast to millions around the world through the riches of the Premier League and its TV rights. However, they aren't the only club with such a nickname in English football.

Here at Football League World, we explore the origins of Stockport County's nickname of 'The Hatters'

What were Stockport County originally known as?

Similarly to a lot of clubs across the English football pyramid, Stockport County wasn't the original name of the club formed in the late 19th century.

Initially formed as Heaton Norris Rovers, reflecting a specific suburban area of Stockport in 1883, it would change identity to Stockport County seven years later, to reflect the town of Stockport gaining County borough status, although it would take a further ten years for the club to be admitted into the Football League after winning the Lancashire League in 1900.

As a result of being originally established as Heaton Norris Rovers, the club were based on Green Lane in this particular part of the town, before moving to its current home, Edgeley Park in the summer of 1902, which at the time was home to Stockport RLFC.

Where does the 'Hatters' connection with Stockport County stem from?

The town of Stockport, like many in the North West region of England became synonymous with the Industrial Revolution in the 16th and 17th centuries.

This puts them in a similar predicament to local rivals Macclesfield, who are known as the Silkmen in reference to this particular trade, which also became popular throughout Stockport itself.

However, hatmaking's origins stem from North Cheshire and South-East Lancashire , with Stockport becoming the epicentre of this particular industry, with rapid expansion taking place as a result of the aforementioned Industrial Revolution.

By the 19th century, the amount of hatmakers increased significantly, and so did the quality of work life.

However, World War One cut off many trade supplies, and a subsequent change in fashion reduced the demand for hats, and those who did saw them made in towns such as Luton, as a result of cheaper wool supply.

On Stockport County's official website, the club have a segment dedicated to its history, and it states that "By 1900, County's nickname of 'The Hatters' had become synonymous with the club.

Do Stockport have any other nicknames?

As previously highlighted, in the present day it has become more common to see the club referred to as "County" by outsiders, but these two aren't the only nicknames the club have had in its 140-year existence.

Between the 1930's and 1960's , Stockport were known as the 'Lilywhites' after switching from their traditional blue and white colours to a white shirt and black shorts, but the former style was reintroduced by then chairman Vic Bernard in 1965.