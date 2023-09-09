Highlights Southampton's nickname, the Saints, is derived from their origins as a church football team founded by members of St. Mary's Church of England Young Men's Association in 1885.

The club's crest reflects their nickname, featuring a halo on a football, and also includes symbols representing the New Forest, Southampton's connections with water, and the city's white rose.

Southampton's bitter rivalry with Portsmouth is rooted in the historical civic and economic rivalry between the two cities, with Southampton being a commercial port and Portsmouth having a military history.

Southampton will be hoping to make an instant return to the Premier League after slipping into the EFL.

The Saints were relegated to the Championship in 2023 after an incredibly disappointing campaign, with Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles all failing to turn their fortunes around.

It brought to an end the club's 11-year stay in the top flight, during which time they had enjoyed plenty of success, including finishing sixth in the 2015-16 season, playing in the Europa League for two consecutive seasons and reaching the EFL Cup final in 2017, where they were beaten by Manchester United.

Russell Martin made the move to St Mary's from Swansea City this summer and, despite the loss of key players such as James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella, the 37-year-old will be aiming to guide his side back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Southampton are commonly referred to as the Saints and we have looked at how the club adopted their nickname.

Why are Southampton nicknamed the Saints?

Southampton were founded at St Mary's Church on 21st November 1885 by members of the St. Mary's Church of England Young Men's Association and their nickname of the Saints is due to their beginnings as a church football team.

The original name was usually abbreviated to St Mary's Y.M.A. before it became just St Mary's in 1887-88, changing once again to Southampton St Mary's when the club joined the Southern League in 1894.

After winning the Southern League in the 1986-87 season, the club became a limited company and it was renamed Southampton FC, which remains the case to this day.

A crucial period in the history of the club, Southampton began playing at their former stadium, The Dell, in 1898 and they remained there for the next 103 years until the move to St Mary's in 2001, which was seen as the club coming home due to the fact the club was formed by members of the nearby St Mary's Church.

The nickname is reflected in the club's crest, with a halo being placed on a football at the top.

The tree on the crest represents the New Forest and Southampton Common, the water is a reference to Southampton connections with rivers, seas and oceans and the white rose is a symbol of the city, which is also included in the coat of arms.

Southampton's club anthem is "When The Saints Go Marching In", which has been adopted by many football fans, but due to the club's nickname, they do not need to change the lyrics.

The club's origins remain important for supporters to this day, but their geographical location and history of the city is also important to their identity, as evidenced by their bitter rivalry with Portsmouth.

As author Colin Farmery told The Guardian in 2019: "The rivalry predates football.

"Southampton was a commercial port, whereas Portsmouth was military. Southampton was more affluent so there was always a civic, economic rivalry."

With Pompey having spent much of their recent history in League One or Two, games between the two teams have been few and far between of late, with the last meeting coming in the EFL Cup in September 2019, when the Saints secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory at Fratton Park.