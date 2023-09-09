Highlights Sheffield Wednesday, founded in 1867, is one of England's oldest football clubs, with a rich history in the Football League and Premier League.

The club has won the English league title four times and three FA Cups, solidifying their importance in the early period of English football.

The club's nickname, the Owls, was given in 1912 when they were presented with a new owl mascot, which has remained a consistent presence on the club's badge.

Sheffield Wednesday are one of England’s oldest active football clubs.

The Yorkshire outfit were founded in 1867, with only Notts County, Wrexham, Stoke City and Nottingham Forest capable of boasting an older founding date among the EFL and Premier League.

Wednesday have been a member of the Football League since 1892, joining the First Division just a few years after its inception in 1888.

The club has won the English league title four times, the most recent of which came in 1930, as well as three FA Cups, last won in 1935.

While it has been a more difficult last few decades for the club, there is no denying their importance to the early period of establishing football as a major past-time in England.

Why are Sheffield Wednesday nicknamed the Owls?

One of the quirkier facts about Wednesday is that their nickname is The Owls.

Here we look at the reason behind how they were given such a tag.

Originally, Wednesday were first known as the Blades due to being based in the steel city of Sheffield.

However, that nickname has since been given to the club’s greatest rivals Sheffield United.

Wednesday were given the nickname in 1912 when the club was presented with a new mascot by George Robertson.

The mascot was of an owl, replacing a monkey which hadn’t brought many good results with it since its original introduction.

An owl has been a consistent presence on the club’s badge, even as it changed over recent decades.

It was first introduced during the arrival of the owl as a mascot in 1912 and has been on it in some form ever since.

How often have Sheffield Wednesday changed their badge?

The Sheffield Wednesday badge has changed numerous times in the club’s history.

The current iteration was brought in 2016, paying homage to a previous version of the crest that had been used from 1956 to 1973.

A different version was used in 1973, which remained in place until 1995, which was a much more minimalist approach to the design.

The four-year period of 1995 to 1999 saw a totally new iteration of the badge released, which was quickly replaced by something more akin to the 1973 version.

That badge was then used up until 2016, when a change was again made.

Who is the Sheffield Wednesday mascot?

The name of the owl that has been the club mascot has changed a lot over the years.

The most recent change was made in 2012, with Ollie Owl making a return after he was replaced in 2006.

Ozzie the owl is the original owl mascot for Sheffield Wednesday, with Ollie and Baz being added later down the line.

All three of those were replaced in 2006 by Barney.

Ozzie was reintroduced just three years later, before Ollie made his return over a decade ago.

The Owls of Sheffield Wednesday can be found cheering on the team at Hillsborough as the team looks to compete in the EFL.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri bought the club in 2014 and is behind many of these changes, as the club looks to raise its profile after a difficult last few years.