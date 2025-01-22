Harvey Vale is a name of interest throughout the Championship ahead of a probable permanent departure from Chelsea this month, with the 21-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

According to a recent X update from reporter Mark McAdam, Championship trio QPR, Oxford United and West Bromwich Albion have all enquired to Chelsea about Vale's availability, while Sunderland, Anderlecht, Hannover and both Leuven and Heerenveen of Belgium and the Netherlands have also been credited with an interest.

The Cobham academy product has made just two UEFA Europa Conference League appearances for Chelsea, with the bulk of his senior footballing experience arriving in a productive loan spell with League One side Bristol Rovers last season.

But why are QPR and West Brom, among other sides, competing to acquire Vale's services this month? Football League World takes a closer look...

Harvey Vale's Bristol Rovers loan success will prompt Championship interest

Vale's second - and likely final - loan move away from Chelsea was a roaring success, as he was able to dust off the cobwebs from a difficult time with Hull City in the 2022/23 season to excel at the Memorial Stadium.

The former England U20 international thrived for Rovers, scoring three goals and making a further six assists from 47 matches across all competitions. He ranked among the most creative left-sided operators in the third-tier last season, and though evidently not yet the finished article, it is clear he's ready for the Championship.

Harvey Vale's 23/24 League One stats for Bristol Rovers, as per FotMob Appearances 39 Goals 2 Assists 5 Chances created 45 Successful crosses 48 Successful dribbles 36 Tackles won 62 Interceptions 33

It appears the next natural course of action in his development and, given just how promising he was in League One, it is little wonder why clubs in the Championship are vying to land his signature.

Harvey Vale's profile will be attractive to QPR, West Brom

The most outstanding feature of Vale's footballing profile is his versatility, which will make him an extremely attractive proposition as he can operate well in a variety of playing positions.

The Chelsea prospect is capable playing anywhere on the left-hand side and made his name with the Blues' academy set-up as a winger, although he was deployed as an all-action left-sided wing-back for Rovers last time out.

But he is also comfortable centrally in either a double-pivot or as an attacking midfielder, where he can use his creative forward passing and ball-carrying qualities to make things happen in the final third.

Vale is a natural athlete with bags of pace and energy, which means he can get up and down the left flank with ease and play an important role at either end of the pitch.

As evidenced by his output with the Gas, he is also very creative and his deliveries from the byline into the box were a particular hallmark of his success in the third-tier.

Harvey Vale could be a better fit at QPR than West Brom

Vale would be a good signing for the majority of Championship sides as either an immediate or long-term option, but having a guarantee of regular match minutes must be a priority given he has struggled to get on the pitch for Chelsea this term.

That could mean Loftus Road may prove a better destination for Vale, who, in doing so, would be able to remain local while also having arguably a stronger chance at coming in and claiming an immediate starting berth.

At this moment in time, Marti Cifuentes has been fielding creative kingpin Ilias Chair wide-left due to QPR's shortage of options in central attacking midfield - where the Moroccan international is most at home, of course - amid Karamoko Dembele's long-term injury absence.

However, the arrival of Vale could allow Chair to go back into his natural position, which would offer a huge boost for the R's in their shock bid for top-six contention.

QPR are rather short-staffed in the way of attacking and wide candidates and could therefore push Vale straight into the starting eleven, which may not be the case if he decides on a switch to the Hawthorns instead.

Vale's long-term potential is clear, but he could well face a difficult battle in displacing the likes of Karlan Grant and Mikey Johnston in the wide-left position within Tony Mowbray's starting Albion side, as it's unlikely Vale would be playing deeper in a back four at Championship level.

While he can play at left-back, Vale is much more comfortable as a wing-back or further forward as a left-sided winger. Neither side play with a five-at-the-back formation, which would perhaps favour the youngster, but if he intends on playing in his initial wide-left attacking position then QPR could be the best place to make that happen right now as West Brom already have options.