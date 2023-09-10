Highlights Plymouth Argyle have successfully established themselves in League One under the management of Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher, with the latter leading them to promotion in 2023.

The club's nickname, "The Pilgrims," originates from the English settlers who traveled to Plymouth, Massachusetts on the Mayflower in 1620.

The name "Argyle" is unique to the club and could be derived from their links with the military, specifically the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

Plymouth Argyle are plying their trade in the Sky Bet Championship during the 2023/24 season.

In the last decade or so they have bounced between League One and League Two, unable to fully establish themselves in the former.

This has since changed under the management of Ryan Lowe and now Steven Schumacher, with Argyle not only managing to survive in League One, but thrive.

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs in 2021/22, they came back firing and edged out Ipswich Town for the league title thanks to a three-figure point tally.

Argyle are unique in many ways regarding their name, nickname and location, so first things first, were does ‘The Pilgrims’ nickname originate from?

The history of Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle are the most southern team in the EFL and also the most westerly team, hailing from Devon along with their bitter rivals Exeter City. They were founded in 1886 as just Argyle before becoming professional in 1903 with the added Plymouth aspect.

The majority of their home games have been played at Home Park, having moved there in 1901 and then developing it greatly in the century that ensued.

‘The Pilgrims’ nickname is a point of interest but as is Argyle, after all there are countless teams called United, City and Town.

Plymouth are the only team to carry that 'Argyle' name and there is a lot of contrasting research as to why this is.

Matthew Chandler writes the following: “It is not conclusive how Plymouth Argyle came to have their unique title, but one popular theory suggests it derives from the club’s links with the military.

“In 1881, just five years before the club was founded, a branch of the British Army called the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders was formed, made up of troops with commendable footballing ability themselves.”

This is certainly one of the more popular theories as to where the Argyle name as come from.

Where did Plymouth Argyle get their nickname?

Enough about the origins of the Argyle name with another question needing to be answered.

Plymouth Argyle fans are labelled as ‘The Green Army’ with the club also sometimes being called ‘The Greens’ due to the colours of their kit, but ‘The Pilgrims’ is perhaps the most common nickname of the Devonshire side.

This name dates back over 400 years to 1620, when a group of English settlers travelled to Plymouth, Massachusetts on the Mayflower.

Talking of the Mayflower and as a result of the ship being named as such, one of the stands at Home Park has followed suit.

Back to the topic of conversation, though, and the people making this trip were the Pilgrim fathers and given that they set sail from Plymouth in Devon, this is where the nickname comes from.

Coincidentally, it was a trip from Plymouth in the South of England to Plymouth in the North East of the United States that led to ‘The Pilgrims’ tag, making up the rich history that this club boast.

A tidbit of information that is worth knowing is that the recently deceased Paul Mariner has ties to both areas, having played for and managed Argyle whilst also being involved with the New England Revolution over in Major League Soccer for several years.