Lincoln City have made a very good start to the 2023/24 League One season.

Last season was Mark Kennedy’s first in charge of the Imps, and he led them to a respectable 11th-place finish.

The club suffered only 12 defeats in the league, with some of the teams finishing above them suffering more than that.

The club made some changes to the playing squad over the summer, and it seems they have continued on this upward trajectory they are on under Kennedy.

Lincoln have started the campaign very well, and the hope will be that they can continue performing and improve on last season’s finish.

But as ever, League One is very unpredictable, and there will no doubt be plenty of twists and turns to come as Lincoln look for an unexpected place in the Championship.

Why are Lincoln City nicknamed the Imps?

Lincoln City have a long history in football, but in recent times they have spent most of it outside the football league pyramid.

That was until the end of the 2016/17 season, when Danny and Nicky Cowley led the club to League Two.

They have since competed in that league, winning promotion in the 2018/19 season, and have since been a team in League One.

Here at Football League World, we have taken a look at the club’s history and why they have the nickname Imps.

Lincoln City was founded in 1884, and in the 1889-90 season, they won the Midland League, which was their first full season playing league football.

The club has had the nickname of the Imps since they existed, and the logo has featured on their shirts as well as hats made at the club shop.

They were given the nickname because the city is known for the Lincoln Imp, which became their unofficial symbol.

What is the Lincoln Imp?

The Lincoln Imp story is that Satan sent the Imp to Lincoln Cathedral to cause trouble.

The Imp was believed to be destroying the Angel Choir when an Angel appeared, but the Imp is said to have jumped up onto a pillar and started throwing rocks at the angel. The angel is said to have turned the Imp to stone as he is today, as per BBC.co.uk.

The Imp can be seen at Lincoln Cathedral, which is said to be a very popular tourist spot. Therefore, Imp has been used since it came to the city.

The football team has taken it as its nickname, and there are pubs said to be named after it as well as cafes.

The Imp logo has been said to have been put on several items of merchandise in the past, with impish bottle hats, cuff links, babygros, masks, mugs, and a wooden Christmas tree decoration all being sold in recent times.

Back in the 19th century, a jeweller named James Usher had the sole right to use the Lincoln Imp figure on his designs. But when he died in 1921, he left all his valuables to the city, which led to the opening of the Usher Gallery and later the Collection.

That means anyone can use the imp in their designs, and there is said to be no shortage of imp charms on pendants, bangles, earrings, and brooches nowadays.