Whilst there are a whole host of clubs in English football whose nicknames simply refer to the second part of their name, such as 'United', 'Town' , or the club's colours such as 'The Blues' or 'Reds' , a number of historic clubs across the country do have quite unique reasoning for this part of their identities.

Leicester City are one of those clubs, and with the club's reputation now at unprecedented levels despite their drop back into the second tier just seven years after the most miraculous and unexpected of Premier League title successes, the Fox on their badge has become synonymous with the East Midlands based outfit with many around the world, such is the worldwide scale of football in this country.

So it begs the question, where do the origins of Leicester City's nickname come from...

What were Leicester City originally known as?

The club's history stretches all the way back to 1884, where the club was formed out of a bible class in the city's old Emanuel Chapel in the name of 'Leicester Fosse'.

Whilst under this name , the club were nicknamed the 'Fossils' and later on the 'Filbert's' following the relocation from Victoria Park to what would eventually be known as Filbert Street, City's previous home stadium.

However, after financial problems in 1918 following the end of World War One, a new company would take over Leicester Fosse, which saw the club rebrand to its current name, Leicester City.

When and how did the Foxes nickname come about?

After the dissolving of Leicester Fosse, it was reported by the local newspaper, the Leicester Mercury as well as the Nottingham Post from further afield that the club was in need of a new nickname moving forward, and suggestions such as 'The Royal Knuts' and 'The Hunters' were put forward.

However, in the 1948/49 season, Leicester City's club badge saw a change from just the City of Leicester's coat of arms, and the club's association with Foxes began.

During this time, a simple design incorporating a Fox was used as the badge, before a couple of tweaks between then and the 1970's, where the template of the club badge in a 'roundel shape' was used for the first time, and has since had six moderations in 1983, 1992, 2002, 2009 which was used to celebrate the club's 125th anniversary, and back to the current crest the following season.

What do Foxes symbolise in Leicestershire?

It's no secret that Leicestershire has been dubbed as the 'Birthplace of Fox Hunting' in the UK. This goes back to the 'Quorn Hunt', one of the oldest hunting packs in the world, and the most notable in this country having been established in 1696 at Tooley Park to the west of Leicester City Centre, approximately 8.9 miles from the King Power Stadium.

Kennels to house the Foxes were also built in Quorn until 1904, before relocating to Seagrave, where City's training complex is based.

The village of Foxton, near Market Harborough also pays homage to the large amount of Foxes in the county at the heart of rural England.

In fact, it isn't just Leicester City who don the furry animal on its badge as Leicestershire County Cricket Club do the same, and their T20 Vitality Blast side are also named the Leicestershire Foxes.