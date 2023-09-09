After a tremendous League One campaign in 2022/23, there is a good buzz around Ipswich Town at the start of the 2023/24 season.

With the club embarking on their first season at this level since 2018/19, there is a real sense that Kieran McKenna's side can avoid the drop, and by some distance.

The club's early performances this season certainly suggest that there is potential for that to be the case.

Heading into the first international break of the season, the club have played five league games, for example, winning four of those, with just one defeat.

Those four wins have included some impressive victories, too, with Ipswich winning away at Sunderland on the opening day, for example.

That result was then followed up by back to back victories in the league, with solid 2-0 and 1-0 victories over Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers respectively.

The club's only league defeat came at the hands of Leeds United, with the Tractor Boys losing 4-3 at Portman Road to the Whites.

To be honest, though, with the international break upon us, results are not exactly what this article is going to be looking at.

In fact, what we are looking at, is something I have just mentioned - the 'Tractor Boys' nickname often used when referring to Ipswich Town.

Indeed, with Championship football on pause for the moment, we're digging deep into EFL club's nicknames and where they originated from.

In this article, we're looking at where Ipswich Town picked up the nickname 'The Tractor Boys'.

Why are Ipswich Town nicknamed the Tractor Boys?

Having researched the matter, it seems that whilst most nicknames are generally quite historical, Ipswich Town's 'Tractor Boys' nickname is a relatively modern thing.

Indeed, it appears to have originated as a self-deprecating nickname coined during the late 90's, with the nickname first used on an away day at Birmingham in 1998.

An interview with Phil Ham of Ipswich Town fanzine 'Those were the days' by BBC Sport outlines the origins of the nickname.

Indeed, 23 years ago, Ham told BBC Sport: "It's a long term thing that has developed over the years really,"

"Away fans have sung 'Ooo-arr, oooh-arrr' but it was two years ago at Birmingham that things changed.

""We were being taunted, so we responded with 'one-nil to the Tractor Boys'.

"We may be rural country cousins but we were actually 1-0 up."

It appears that the rest is history!

Interestingly, in the same interview, Ham revealed that there was a split among players, staff and fans as to whether they actually liked the nickname, and, he predicted it wouldn't last long.

How wrong could he have been!

"There is a split in the camp which is a bit of a worry," Ham joked in the BBC Sport interview.

"It's an irony by-pass on the parts of some players.

"Jim Magilton hates it. He has this image of straw-chewing bumpkins coming out of the tunnel.

"But Matt Holland and John Scales like it.

"It will probably keep going until the end of the season when we give up and become the ex-Tractor fans.

"We've even got the ex-Tractor fan T-shirts for next season."

Of course, The Tractor Boys is just one nickname Ipswich go by, with the club traditionally referred to as The Blues.